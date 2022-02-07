EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won and Thai baht lead modest gains among Asian FX

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.290

115.12

-0.15

Sing dlr

1.343

1.3438

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

27.817

27.841

+0.09

Korean won

1197.800

1200.7

+0.24

Baht

32.930

33

+0.21

Peso

51.410

51.44

+0.06

Rupiah

14380.000

14395

+0.10

Rupee

74.695

74.695

0.00

Ringgit

4.184

4.1835

0.00

Yuan

6.358

6.355

-0.04

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.290

115.08

-0.18

Sing dlr

1.343

1.3490

+0.43

Taiwan dlr

27.817

27.676

-0.51

Korean won

1197.800

1188.60

-0.77

Baht

32.930

33.39

+1.40

Peso

51.410

50.99

-0.82

Rupiah

14380.000

14250

-0.90

Rupee

74.695

74.33

-0.49

Ringgit

4.184

4.1640

-0.47

Yuan

6.358

6.3550

-0.04

