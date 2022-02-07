EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won and Thai baht lead modest gains among Asian FX

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.290

115.12

-0.15

Sing dlr

1.343

1.3438

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

27.817

27.841

+0.09

Korean won

1197.800

1200.7

+0.24

Baht

32.930

33

+0.21

Peso

51.410

51.44

+0.06

Rupiah

14380.000

14395

+0.10

Rupee

74.695

74.695

0.00

Ringgit

4.184

4.1835

0.00

Yuan

6.358

6.355

-0.04

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.290

115.08

-0.18

Sing dlr

1.343

1.3490

+0.43

Taiwan dlr

27.817

27.676

-0.51

Korean won

1197.800

1188.60

-0.77

Baht

32.930

33.39

+1.40

Peso

51.410

50.99

-0.82

Rupiah

14380.000

14250

-0.90

Rupee

74.695

74.33

-0.49

Ringgit

4.184

4.1640

-0.47

Yuan

6.358

6.3550

-0.04

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

