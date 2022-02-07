EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won and Thai baht lead modest gains among Asian FX

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.290
115.12
-0.15
Sing dlr
1.343
1.3438
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
27.817
27.841
+0.09
Korean won
1197.800
1200.7
+0.24
Baht
32.930
33
+0.21
Peso
51.410
51.44
+0.06
Rupiah
14380.000
14395
+0.10
Rupee
74.695
74.695
0.00
Ringgit
4.184
4.1835
0.00
Yuan
6.358
6.355
-0.04
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.290
115.08
-0.18
Sing dlr
1.343
1.3490
+0.43
Taiwan dlr
27.817
27.676
-0.51
Korean won
1197.800
1188.60
-0.77
Baht
32.930
33.39
+1.40
Peso
51.410
50.99
-0.82
Rupiah
14380.000
14250
-0.90
Rupee
74.695
74.33
-0.49
Ringgit
4.184
4.1640
-0.47
Yuan
6.358
6.3550
-0.04
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com;))
