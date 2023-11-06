EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won and Malaysian ringgit fall amid tepid Asian FX

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.100

150.07

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.352

1.3507

-0.10

Taiwan dlr

32.187

32.143

-0.14

Korean won

1305.700

1297.3

-0.64

Baht

35.510

35.5

-0.03

Peso

56.070

55.97

-0.18

Rupiah

15550.000

15535

-0.10

Rupee

83.215

83.215

+0.00

Ringgit

4.655

4.633

-0.47

Yuan

7.277

7.2689

-0.12

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.100

131.110

-12.65

Sing dlr

1.352

1.340

-0.91

Taiwan dlr

32.187

30.708

-4.60

Korean won

1305.700

1264.500

-3.16

Baht

35.510

34.585

-2.60

Peso

56.070

55.670

-0.71

Rupiah

15550.000

15565.000

+0.10

Rupee

83.215

82.720

-0.59

Ringgit

4.655

4.400

-5.48

Yuan

7.277

6.900

-5.19

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

