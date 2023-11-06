EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won and Malaysian ringgit fall amid tepid Asian FX

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.100
150.07
-0.02
Sing dlr
1.352
1.3507
-0.10
Taiwan dlr
32.187
32.143
-0.14
Korean won
1305.700
1297.3
-0.64
Baht
35.510
35.5
-0.03
Peso
56.070
55.97
-0.18
Rupiah
15550.000
15535
-0.10
Rupee
83.215
83.215
+0.00
Ringgit
4.655
4.633
-0.47
Yuan
7.277
7.2689
-0.12
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.100
131.110
-12.65
Sing dlr
1.352
1.340
-0.91
Taiwan dlr
32.187
30.708
-4.60
Korean won
1305.700
1264.500
-3.16
Baht
35.510
34.585
-2.60
Peso
56.070
55.670
-0.71
Rupiah
15550.000
15565.000
+0.10
Rupee
83.215
82.720
-0.59
Ringgit
4.655
4.400
-5.48
Yuan
7.277
6.900
-5.19
(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
