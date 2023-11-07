EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korea won jumps on FX market opening; other currencies steady on hawkish Fed signals

By Rishav Chatterjee

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The won rose sharply on Wednesday after South Korea said it would open currency markets to global traders, bucking the trend among other Asian currencies which tread water as investors digested comments by the Fed signalling another U.S. rate hike.

The South Korean currency KRW=KFTC was the top gainer among its peers, rising 0.4% against the U.S. dollar at 0342 GMT after rising around 0.9% earlier in the day. Stocks in Seoul fell 0.4%.

"The move by Korean authorities effectively removes some barriers for entry for foreign investors, with the net result likely to be greater liquidity and perhaps greater interest in trading the Korean won," said Tim Waterer, market analyst at KCM Trade.

"There will now be less obstacles for offshore investors when it comes to trading the won, which in theory makes the currency a more enticing prospect to trade," added Waterer.

The potential of another rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve kept most other currencies mostly steady. The peso in the Philippines PHP= and the Thai baht THB= were barely changed, rising 0.1% each.

Fed policymakers on Tuesday maintained a balanced tone and said they were weighing strong economic data and the impact of higher long-term bond yields as they consider if they will need to hike rates further to bring down inflation.

"Broadly, after the post-NFP rally, Asian FX are likely to settle into consolidative mode in the near-term," said Fiona Lim, senior FX strategist at Maybank. Asian currencies and stock markets had risen after last week's Fed board meeting and this week's U.S. non-farm payrolls data (NFP).

Major stock markets in emerging Asia also dropped as risk sentiment took a dive after the recent rally

"I think we are seeing last week's relief rally settle down. after U.S. data and a subsequently dovish Federal Reserve," said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at capital.com.

"The marginal loosening of financial conditions was especially beneficial for Asian markets, which are so sensitive to higher rates and a stronger Dollar," added Rodda.

Rodda also flagged that China's growth outlook was still a major headwind. Debt-laden municipalities represent a major risk to the world's second-largest economy, economists say, amid years of over-investment in infrastructure, huge bills to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and a deepening property crisis.

Equities in Singapore .STI and Indonesia .JKSE fell 1.3% and 1.0% respectively, emerging as the top losers. Currencies in both the countries were more or less muted in thin trading with the Singapore dollar SGD= flat and Indonesian rupiah IDR= rising 0.1%.

Markets in Thailand .SETI and Taiwan .TWII gained slightly, rising 0.2% and 0.5% respectively.

Thailand's main stock index .SETI has fallen about 15% so far this year, with foreign investors selling about 175 billion baht ($4.93 billion) of Thai shares.

A survey conducted by a capital markets group showed investor confidence in Thailand's stock market has hit a five-month low on the back of capital outflows and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0342 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.08

-12.86

.N225

0.18

23.89

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.09

-5.12

.SSEC

0.05

-0.99

India

INR=IN

+0.01

-0.64

.NSEI

0.00

7.19

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.06

-0.32

.JKSE

-0.95

-1.05

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.04

-5.70

.KLSE

-0.28

-2.42

Philippines

PHP=

+0.10

-0.59

.PSI

-0.19

-6.80

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.39

-2.94

.KS11

-0.44

8.80

Singapore

SGD=

+0.01

-1.06

.STI

-1.29

-3.65

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.01

-4.63

.TWII

0.47

18.57

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.10

-2.55

.SETI

0.21

-15.43

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Philippines central bank ready to qact if needed despite slower inflation

** Singapore Airlines posts record half-year profit as air travel demand soars

** Malaysia launches system to ease transactional data management along palm oil supply chain

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; editing by Miral Fahmy)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.