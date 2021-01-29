EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korea, Philippines drop; Asia stocks set for weekly losses as risky bets ebb

South Korean shares down over 5% this week

Jakarta stocks set for worst week since March, sliding over 7%

Jan 29 (Reuters) - South Korea and the Philippines slid 3% on Friday, leading broad losses in Asia's emerging stock markets after U.S. stock futures tumbled, leaving already unnerved investors unsure about taking on riskier bets.

Indonesian shares .JKSE were headed for their seventh session of losses and their worst week since March, falling over 7%. Stocks in South Korea .KS11 and the Philippines .PSI are set to post their fourth straight session of losses.

It has been a frenzied week in global equity markets, with retail investors taking on hedge fund short positions.

That has spilled over to Asia just as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts run into delays and the global economic recovery looks more uncertain.

There were also concerns stemming from China's central bank draining more cash this week than over the last three, putting investors on edge as to whether the country's supportive policy environment could be waning. However, it injected 100 billion yuan on Friday, easing come of those concerns.

Stocks in Shanghai .SSEC reversed early gains to trade down 1.6%, as U.S. futures fell around 1% by the afternoon.

"Investors should be looking through wild swings in several speculative U.S. stocks and stay focussed on fundamentals," said Wei Liang Chang, a macro strategist at DBS Bank in Singapore.

He added that "some precautionary deleveraging is still likely warranted" due to higher volatility.

Strong U.S. earnings reports and a Wall Street rebound overnight failed to trigger an improvement in sentiment, boosting demand for the U.S. dollar.

The region's currencies stuck to tight ranges with the especially hard-hit won KRW=KFTC gaining 0.3%. The Indian rupee INR=IN and Thai baht THB=TH edged higher as well.

Investors in India and Thailand will also be gearing up for central bank policy meetings next week.

The South Korean currency has lost around 1.5% this week, but stocks have been worse off, falling more than 5% and heading for their worst week in about four months.

The country has seen a surge in retail participation in its stock markets.

Broadly, Asia's amateur investors, emboldened by the meteoric rise of U.S. videogame retailer GameStop, are taking on short sellers and making brokers worried enough to cut off margin lending.

"I think its best to be very cautious into the weekend as retail gains could trigger more hedge fund pain," Stephen Innes, the chief global markets strategist at Axi, said in a note.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 4.9 basis points at 5.136%

** JG Summit Holdings Inc JGS.PS and Aboitiz Power Corp AP.PS led losses in the Philippines

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0645 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.24

-1.17

.N225

-1.89

0.80

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.14

+1.07

.SSEC

-1.63

-0.72

India

INR=IN

+0.12

+0.15

.NSEI

-0.14

-1.31

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.14

+0.07

.JKSE

-2.11

-2.10

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.17

-0.77

.KLSE

-0.43

-3.28

Philippines

PHP=

+0.05

-0.14

.PSI

-3.49

-7.38

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.07

-2.91

.KS11

-3.03

3.58

Singapore

SGD=

-0.13

-0.73

.STI

-0.52

2.15

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.44

+1.66

.TWII

-1.80

2.75

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.17

-0.03

.SETI

-0.63

0.68

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Amy Caren Daniel)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

