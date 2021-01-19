EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korea leads Asia stock gains on auto boost; currencies range-bound

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

Jan 19 (Reuters) - South Korean shares jumped nearly 3% on Tuesday after steep losses in the previous session as gains in heavyweight auto shares provided a boost, with investors also eyeing prospects for more stimulus to support an economic recovery.

Regional equities gained further by early afternoon with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS up more than 1%. Bourses in India .NSEI, Taiwan .TWII and Thailand .SETI gained between 1% and 2%.

South Korea's KOSPI .KS11 jumped 2.6% recovering from its worst fall in near three months on Monday. The benchmark index has surged more than 7% so far this month following a 30% jump in 2020.

Automaker Hyundai Motor 005380.KS and its affiliates led gains on the benchmark index, while heavyweight Samsung Electronics 005930.KS also rebounded, a day after its group leader was sentenced to a 30-month jail term in a bribery case.

Adding to the positive mood, South Korea's vice finance minister also said the government will soon unveil additional measures to revitalise consumption.

Currency traders looked ahead to U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's Senate testimony later in the day for clues on the incoming Biden administration's policies and its implications for the U.S. dollar.

Yellen is expected to affirm the United States' commitment to market-set currency rates and make clear that the U.S. does not seek a weaker dollar, the Wall Street Journal reported.

"Yellen's comments on fiscal policy will perhaps be of more interest to investors, which indirectly could encourage USD shorts on the view that monetary and fiscal policy are singing from the same song sheet – maximum policy overdrive," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at trading firm Axi.

Emerging Asian currency and bond markets have trailed as the prospect of trillions more in U.S. fiscal spending and borrowing has fuelled a rise in U.S. government bond yields, weakening the attraction of the region's higher-yielding markets.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC and the Singapore dollar SGD= gave up early gains to trade flat, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR= also clung to a tight range as expectations rose for an interest rate cut by the central bank on Wednesday.

Taiwan's dollar TWD=TP strengthened 1.8% ahead of the release of export orders data on Wednesday, which is likely to show orders climbed for a 10th straight month, according to a Reuters poll.

Both South Korea and Taiwan, which have a large presence in the semiconductor industry, have seen a solid rebound in exports as a global shift to work-from-home during the pandemic boosted demand for chips used in electronic products.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 7.7 basis points at 6.29%

** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk PT ADHI.JK down 6.99% at 1730 rupiah; Steel Pipe Industry of Indonesia Tbk PT ISSP.JK down 6.99% at 266 rupiah

** Top gainers on the Thailand's SETI .SETI were King Wai Group Thailand PCL KWG.BK up 16.3% at 1.57 baht, Thai Film Industries PCL TFI.BK up​ 14.29% at 0.16 baht

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0738 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.35

-0.78

.N225

1.39

4.33

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.02

+0.58

.SSEC

-0.83

2.69

India

INR=IN

+0.02

-0.27

.NSEI

1.26

3.43

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.00

-0.14

.JKSE

-1.24

5.54

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.07

-0.81

.KLSE

0.03

-1.06

Philippines

PHP=

-0.01

-0.09

.PSI

-0.07

0.82

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.09

-1.51

.KS11

2.61

7.63

Singapore

SGD=

+0.01

-0.74

.STI

0.26

5.43

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.77

+1.74

.TWII

1.70

7.77

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.20

-0.33

.SETI

1.14

5.38

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

