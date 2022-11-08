EMERGING MARKETS-S Korean won, Taiwanese dollar among gainers in Asian FX; some weaken

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
145.500
145.66
+0.11
Sing dlr
1.400
1.3983
-0.09
Taiwan dlr
31.907
32.062
+0.49
Korean won
1373.200
1384.9
+0.85
Baht
36.885
36.935
+0.14
Peso
58.175
58.1
-0.13
Rupiah
15650.000
15695
+0.29
Rupee
81.920
81.92
0.00
Ringgit
4.735
4.734
-0.02
Yuan
7.251
7.232
-0.26
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
145.500
115.08
-20.91
Sing dlr
1.400
1.3490
-3.62
Taiwan dlr
31.907
27.676
-13.26
Korean won
1373.200
1188.60
-13.44
Baht
36.885
33.39
-9.48
Peso
58.175
50.99
-12.35
Rupiah
15650.000
14250
-8.95
Rupee
81.920
74.33
-9.27
Ringgit
4.735
4.1640
-12.06
Yuan
7.251
6.3550
-12.35
(Compiled by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru)
((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))
