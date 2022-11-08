EMERGING MARKETS-S Korean won, Taiwanese dollar among gainers in Asian FX; some weaken

November 08, 2022

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

145.500

145.66

+0.11

Sing dlr

1.400

1.3983

-0.09

Taiwan dlr

31.907

32.062

+0.49

Korean won

1373.200

1384.9

+0.85

Baht

36.885

36.935

+0.14

Peso

58.175

58.1

-0.13

Rupiah

15650.000

15695

+0.29

Rupee

81.920

81.92

0.00

Ringgit

4.735

4.734

-0.02

Yuan

7.251

7.232

-0.26

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

145.500

115.08

-20.91

Sing dlr

1.400

1.3490

-3.62

Taiwan dlr

31.907

27.676

-13.26

Korean won

1373.200

1188.60

-13.44

Baht

36.885

33.39

-9.48

Peso

58.175

50.99

-12.35

Rupiah

15650.000

14250

-8.95

Rupee

81.920

74.33

-9.27

Ringgit

4.735

4.1640

-12.06

Yuan

7.251

6.3550

-12.35

(Compiled by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru)

