EMERGING MARKETS-Russian rouble tanks on new sanctions, Latam FX extend winning streak

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Fresh Western sanctions slammed the Russian rouble on Wednesday, while a gauge for Latin American currencies extended its winning streak to the seventh straight day on a combination of hawkish central bank policy and higher commodity prices.

The rouble RUB= tumbled 1.9%, well past 80 to the dollar after Western nations responded to President Vladimir Putin's recognition of separatist enclaves in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine with plans to target banks and elites.

The European Union blacklisted Russian lawmakers, freezing their assets and banning travel, while Germany froze a major gas pipeline project from Russia, and London and Washington targeted Russian debt.

Russia's sovereign dollar bonds RU000A0JXU22=TE were also hit, along with longer-dated bonds. Ukraine's hryvnia UAH= weakened to 29.66 against the dollar, extending its rout to the fifth straight day. Ukrainian longer-dated dollar bonds suffered their worst day on Wednesday since their issuance in 2015. XS1303929894=TE, XS1577952952=TE

Russian stock markets were shut for the day on account of a public holiday. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS fell 1.1%.

"Investors are increasingly tense as hopes of significant talks aimed at solving the crisis evaporate and the first sanctions have been thrown into Russia's path with threats of more to come," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Latin American assets on the other hand have been fairly shielded from these major geopolitical events as investors look for value in the region despite political uncertainty.

Tighter monetary policy since 2021 and rising commodity prices have boosted appetite for currencies in Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Colombia.

Stocks in the region had massively underperformed their developed counterparts in 2021 but analysts now point to that becoming a relative strength this year as it has created attractive valuations.

"We've essentially seen that commodities have been the main driver of price action across currency pairs...We have also seen record inflows at the beginning of this year into the commodity complex," said Christian Lawrence, senior strategist at Rabobank.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= rose 0.9% on Wednesday amid sky-high inflation readings, while the MSCI index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS added 0.8% as it climbed for the seventh straight session.

Data showed Brazil's inflation in the month to mid-February rose to the highest for that month in six years.

Central bank policymakers have more than quintupled Brazil's benchmark interest rate to 10.75% from its record low of 2% last March, and have already signaled the need for extra adjustments ahead.

Stronger commodity prices including those of copper and oil also lifted the currencies of Chile CLP=, Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP=, all rising between 0.4% and 0.8%.

Separately, South Africa's rand ZAR= added 0.2% after the finance ministry said in the national budget that debt would peak lower than previously expected and spending would grow only modestly.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1511 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1210.12

0.29

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2411.63

0.4

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113022.25

0.12

Mexico IPC .MXX

51712.53

-1.69

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4468.30

-0.1

Argentina MerVal .MERV

91764.30

1.464

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1518.31

1.73

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0055

0.88

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.2189

0.35

Chile peso CLP=CL

785.6

0.88

Colombia peso COP=

3912.11

0.36

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7163

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

107.3000

-0.09

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

207

1.45

