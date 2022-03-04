EMERGING MARKETS-Russian rouble slides, commodity-linked Latam FX holds ground for week

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar

March 4 (Reuters) - Russia's rouble slid on Friday, set to wrap up its second week of declines as a war in Ukraine raged on with Moscow seizing Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, while soaring commodity prices kept Latin American currencies firm for the week.

For most of the day, the rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX fluctuated between 110 and 116 to the dollar in volatile trading in Moscow, after hitting a record low of 118.35 on Thursday.

The currency has lost more than 30% since the onset of the war, while stock markets in Russia stayed shut for the fifth straight day in the wake of intense fighting between Moscow and Ukraine.

Washington called Russia's seizure of the Zaporizhzhia plant a reckless assault, an act that roiled global financial markets and sparked fears of a potential nuclear disaster.

The MSCI's index for emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS fell 1.3% for the week, eyeing its worst weekly performance in 18 months.

As Russia is one of the world's biggest exporters of key raw materials, the possible exclusion of supplies from the country as stinging Western sanctions take hold has sent traders and importers into a frenzy. Commodity markets were on track on Friday for their biggest weekly gains in years.

Crude oil hit its highest in a decade this week and prices are set to post their strongest weekly gains since the middle of 2020, with the U.S. benchmark CLc1 up more than 20% and Brent LCOc1 17%.

Taking advantage of a surge in oil prices were currencies in resource-rich Latin America. Even as most rates in the region fell on Friday, solid gains through the week put oil exporter Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= and Colombia's peso COP= on track to end the week higher, with the latter eying its best weekly gains in six months.

For the week, the MSCI's index for Latin America currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.6%, outpacing other emerging market units.

"In the Latam region, we have had a lot of support for countries that have seen very sharp rate increases, Brazil, Colombia being two standouts there," said Christian Lawrence, senior strategist at Rabobank.

Lawrence said the two currencies may face a bit of pressure in the second half of the year but much less than many other emerging markets.

A Reuters poll showed that Latin American currencies are set to remain steady in the near term as traders focus on comparatively moderate tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve and an unusually quiet spell in Brazil's politics, rather than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Data showed Brazil's economy returned to growth in the fourth quarter, exiting a mild recession at a stronger pace than expected as farm output surprised.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1510 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1145.44

-2.31

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2420.42

-1.62

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113883.83

-1.11

Mexico IPC .MXX

52734.51

-1.48

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4603.18

0.69

Argentina MerVal .MERV

90501.17

-1.154

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1540.61

0.4

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0800

-1.06

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.8598

-1.08

Chile peso CLP=CL

807

-1.45

Colombia peso COP=

3811.26

-1.46

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.76

-0.82

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

108.1700

-0.12

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

198

3.03

