EMERGING MARKETS-Russian rouble rebounds from record low, eyes worst week in 2 years

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russia'srouble came off record lows in volatile trade on Friday, while a declining dollar saw most other emerging market currencies rebound after Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine left markets shook a day earlier.

The West sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister on Friday in the latest wave following a slew of measures imposed this week as Russian continued its attack. Other tough sanctions also expected.

A glimmer of hope came from Putin agreeing to send a delegation to Minsk to negotiate with Ukraine representatives.

The rouble RUB=gyrated between losses as gains, last up 0.6% at 84.07 a dollar, with the central bank's intervention helping it off lows. The currency was eyeing its worst week since March, down about 7%.

Moscow-listed stocks .IMOEX surged 20%, making backing more than half of Thursday plunge, while the dollar denominated index .IRTS closed up 26%. Russia's OFZ bonds RU10YT=RR, RU15YT=RR ticked up after hitting their lowest since 2015.

"We do not believe that any contagion (from Russian debt) would be sustained and derail our mildly bullish EM local debt stance," HSBC said in a note.

They cited resilience from several emerging economies already being at an advanced stage in interest rate hiking cycles and local debt markets have become less reliant on foreign capital.

J.P.Morgan downgraded its view on emerging market currencies in Europe, Middle East and Africa to "underweight" from "market weight" on likely ramifications from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Currencies in central and eastern Europe traded mixed against the euro. The dollar slid after a rush to safe haven had seen it log its biggest gain since November on Thursday.

MSCI's index of emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS rose 0.5% after a near 1% drop last session was its worst in almost two years. FRX/

Chile's peso CLP=led gains in Latin America, up 1.8% while Mexico's peso MXN= rose 1%. Data showed Mexico's economy posted no growth in the fourth quarter from the previous three-month period in seasonally adjusted terms.

"The main economic effect of the crisis for Latam will come indirectly via the impact on commodity prices ... high oil prices will lead to a deterioration in the terms of trade in much of (the region). That's a particular concern in Chile,"said EM economist Nikhil Sanghani at Capital Economics.

The resultant inflation is also seen squeezing economic recovery.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL=was flat with month-end effecting trading ahead of a long weekend. On the month, however, the currency is up almost 3%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1553 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1172.76

1.55

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2373.47

1.93

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112691.79

0.99

Mexico IPC .MXX

52546.23

2.12

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4465.51

1.5

Argentina MerVal .MERV

87969.87

-0.847

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1514.69

0.34

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1505

0.05

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.3530

0.92

Chile peso CLP=CL

801.4

1.81

Colombia peso COP=

3909.55

0.34

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.735

1.74

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

107.4400

-0.06

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.