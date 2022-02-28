EMERGING MARKETS-Russian rouble off lows; Western sanctions, ceasefire talks in focus

By Anisha Sircar

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The rouble pared some losses after crashing on Monday, while Latin American currencies were mixed in heightened volatility after the West ramped up sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The rouble RUB= was down 14.2% at 97.76 per dollar as of 1517 GMT after tumbling up to 30% to about 110 earlier in the day after the West announced unprecedented sanctions in response to the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two.

The Russian central bank announced a slew of measures to shield its economy, including more than doubling its key policy rate and introducing capital controls after sanctions cut some of Russia's banks off the SWIFT financial network and limited Moscow's access to its dollar reserves. The U.S blocked any transactions involving Russia's central bank.

Ceasefire talks were ongoing at the Belarusian border as tensions heightened after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military command to put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday.

Index provider MSCI said it is considering removing Russian securities from its indices as it deemed the stock market "uninvestable". The stock market was closed on Monday on orders from the central bank.

Energy giant BP BP.L, global bank HSBC HSBA.L, and the world's biggest aircraft leasing firm AerCap AER.N joined a growing list of companies looking to exit Russia as of Monday.

"Emerging markets will feel the pain from the latest round of sanctions... which will hit so much of the world that's dependent on Russian energy, wheat and metals," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

The MSCI emerging market currency index .MIEM00000CUS lost 0.6% while its stocks counterpart .MSCIEF slipped 0.1%.

Emerging markets have been volatile in recent sessions as investors grapple with rapid developments in the crisis, and assess the likely fallouts from the tough sanctions.

Most central and eastern European currencies were all well in the red against the euro, while South Africa's rand ZAR= slipped 2%.

In Latin America, Mexico's peso MXN= was flat, while Chile's peso CLP= outperformed its peers, rising 1.1%.

Data showed that copper output in Chile fell 7.5% year-on-year in January. Separate data showed the country's unemployment rate for the quarter through January was 7.3%, slightly above the 7.2% in the final quarter of 2021.

"The problem for Latin America is that even if your exposure to Russia is limited, the global inflationary outlook will heat up further, given some disruptions for Russia commodities," Moya added.

Markets in Brazil and Argentina are closed on Monday and Tuesday due to the Carnival holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1517 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1170.54

-0.12

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2373.84

-0.08

Mexico IPC .MXX

52181.53

-0.71

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4510.01

1

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1522.11

0.39

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.3927

-0.28

Chile peso CLP=CL

794.8

0.83

Colombia peso COP=

3896

0.35

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.741

-0.16

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

