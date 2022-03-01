EMERGING MARKETS-Russian rouble, Latam FX stumble as Ukraine conflict rages on

By Anisha Sircar

March 1 (Reuters) - The rouble slipped towards record lows on Tuesday, while Latin American currencies also fell, as markets braced for fallouts from Russia's increasing economic isolation following its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX fell around 5.1% in Moscow, moving back to 100 a dollar before cutting losses to trade at around 99 as of 1429 GMT.

After Western countries slammed Russia with the most far-reaching sanctions ever placed on an interconnected global economy, the currency tumbled as much as 30% on Monday in the interbank market RUB=. On Tuesday, the offshore rouble was up 12%, trading near 99 per greenback.

The rouble has been volatile in recent sessions as Russia turned from a lucrative bet on soaring oil prices and an attractive carry trade, to an uninvestable market with a central bank hamstrung by sanctions, major banks shut out of the SWIFT global system and capital controls throttling money flows.

Talks between Kyiv and Moscow ended on Monday with no agreement, and jitters prevailed as a huge Russian armoured column bore down on the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday.

While trading in Russian stocks and securities was suspended, VanEck's Russia's ETF RSX.P fell almost 10% to a record low of $9.51.

Other emerging market currencies traded mixed, with the Belarusian rouble BYN= rising 6% and Indonesia's rupiah IDR= up 0.2%, while some Asian currencies and South Africa's rand ZAR= fell. Central and European currencies declined against the euro, with Hungary's forint EURHUF= hitting its lowest this year.

Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS dropped 0.3%, while stocks in the region .MILA00000PUS were flat.

Stock markets of commodity-rich emerging market economies have outperformed this year, with Indonesia's benchmark .JKSE hitting a record high on Tuesday. Those in Brazil .BVSP, Argentina .MERV, Saudi Arabia .TASI and South Africa .JTOPI have surged between 5% and 12% in 2022 compared with a 4% slide in the broader EM index.

Overall, short-term risks from the Russian invasion are low for Latin America as it is geographically and economically distant from Ukraine and Russia, Citigroup said in a note.

However, "the main source of risk is rising commodity prices. While improving terms of trade is usually a plus, in a context of high inflation, this could prompt tighter monetary policy stances and in turn be negative for growth," Citi noted.

Further, while Latam is not in the political spotlight, heightened tensions could make the region a stage for these to play out, as global powers form new allegiances or reinvigorate old ones, Citi added.

Chile's peso CLP= fell 0.6% to lead losses in Latin America, as economic activity in January fell versus a month earlier.

Markets in Brazil and Argentina remained closed due to the Carnival holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1429 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1177.85

0.56

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2385.69

-0.31

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4523.12

-0.25

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1532.50

0.31

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.5211

-0.29

Chile peso CLP=CL

803.9

-0.68

Colombia peso COP=

3905.21

0.71

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7744

-0.05

Russia's rouble worst performing FX this yearhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3vqFZZJ

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru, editing by Mark Heinrich)

