EMERGING MARKETS-Russian rouble lags EM peers after U.S. sanctions

By Susan Mathew

April 15 (Reuters) - Russia's rouble slumped on Thursday, after Washington announced new sanctions targeting the country's sovereign debt, while most other emerging market currencies rose, with Mexico's peso hitting a two-month high.

Turkey's lira TRY= gave up session gains to trade little changed after the new central bank governor held rates but shied away from reaffirming a pledge to tighten policy. The currency had briefly dipped into the red after the decision.

The rouble RUB= weakened 2% to the dollar in anticipation of the sanctions, imposed over 'malign actions' including alleged interference in 2020 U.S. elections, but cut some losses after the announcement and traded down 0.5% at 76.26 per greenback.

Among other sanctions, the White House on Thursday banned U.S. financial institutions from participating in the primary market of Russia's government debt from June 14. Russia's foreign ministry said it would respond in the near future, marking a further deterioration in ties between Russia and the West.

Analysts note that the move was not as severe as anticipated, and raises the probability of a 50 basis points interest rate hike next week.

"The sanctions are calibrated to be serious but not too serious. It's serious because it's not just another round of political sanctions targeting a few officials or blacklisting companies no one has ever heard of," said Christopher Granville, managing director, EMEA and global political research at TS Lombard.

"But if you just sanction primary issuance, international investors will continue buying in secondary markets."

Meanwhile, an index of emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS strengthened 0.2% to hit three-week highs against a weaker dollar. FRX/

Chile's peso CLP= jumped 1.3% as copper CMCU3 scaled six-week highs, while Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.7%. Brazil's real BRBY rose 0.7% with data showing the country's February services activity posted its third-biggest surge in a decade.

But as Brazil's teeters on the brink of recession and inflation surges above the official year-end target, outlook for the economy looks bleak, complicated further by the unabated spread in COVID-19 cases.

Among stocks, a 28% surge in Cia Hering HGTX3.SA lifted Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP to three-week highs, after the apparel retailer rejected an unsolicited tie-up offer from competitor Arezzo Industria e Comercio ARZZ3.SA.

Main stock benchmarks in Chile .SPIPSA and Colombia .COLCAP fell, while most other Latam bourses rose .MILA00000PUS.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1430 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1341.41

0.36

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2389.11

0.79

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

120996.60

0.58

Mexico IPC .MXX

48445.37

0.24

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4908.39

-0.38

Argentina MerVal .MERV

47335.64

0.077

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1319.86

-0.08

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6323

0.65

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9461

0.58

Chile peso CLP=CL

701.9

1.00

Colombia peso COP=

3622.78

0.90

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6228

0.22

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

92.7200

-0.04

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see CEE/

For TURKISH market report, see .IS

For RUSSIAN market report, see RU/RUB

Turkish Lira and benchmark lending rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3tlA9Fi

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Tom Arnold in London; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Catherine Evans)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.