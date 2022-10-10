EMERGING MARKETS-Russian rouble hits three-month low; Latam FX rises

By Susan Mathew and Amruta Khandekar

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Russia's rouble touched its weakest in more than three months on Monday on heightening geopolitical risks, while several Latin American currencies rose, led by the Brazilian real.

The rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX slid past 63 per dollar in Moscow trading before recovering, as Russia fired missiles on busy Ukrainian cities, killing civilians and knocking out power and heat.

The escalation in geopolitical tensions comes at a time when risk sentiment has already been dampened by data last week showing strong U.S. job growth, bolstering the case for another large interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month.

"There are definitely risks of macroeconomic and geopolitical nature, so the market for the time being will remain very much tilted towards a more defensive position,", said Cristian Maggio, head of portfolio strategy at TD Securities.

However, Latin America is viewed as a standout among emerging markets given an early start to policy tightening compared with other regions, Maggio said.

Russian stocks .IMOEX sank as much as 8.7% before cutting a chunk of those losses. Gazprom GAZP.MM plunged 16% as it started trading ex-dividend.

Elsewhere, Hungary's forint EURHUF= touched a record low against the euro.

In Latin America, Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.2%.

The head of the country's tax authority, Raquel Buenrostro, was named Mexico's on Friday, to lead efforts to fix a major trade dispute with the United States.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador touted Buenrostro's experience in the public sector and master's degree in economics.

"While it is still too early to tell what Buenrostro's approach will be, we think her recurrent confrontations with large firms in the last few years... heighten some commentators' concerns regarding her negotiation skills," said strategists at Citi Research.

Brazil's real BRBY rose 0.4% after logging its best week since late July on Friday when investors cheered a strong showing for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro in first round presidential elections held on Oct. 2.

Leftist Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has a five percentage point lead over Bolsonaro ahead of an Oct. 30 runoff vote, according to a poll.

Lula will not maintain Brazil's spending cap, and is looking at two main ideas including a flexible primary surplus target, two senior aides told Reuters.

Meanwhile, Argentina will regulate import authorizations more closely in an effort to prevent fraud and preserve reserves of U.S. dollars, Economy Ministry sources said on Saturday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 883.23 -1.62 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2197.79 -0.4 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 115556.91 -0.7 Mexico IPC .MXX 45561.23 -0.37 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 5079.68 -2 Argentina MerVal .MERV 144645.33 -1.416 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1197.62 -0.95 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 5.1893 0.43 Mexico peso MXN=D2 19.9643 0.28 Chile peso CLP=CL 936.9 0.00 Colombia peso COP= 4600.15 0.30 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.9602 -0.38 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 149.1700 -0.18 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 273 3.30 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Alistair Bell) ((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

