EMERGING MARKETS-Russian rouble hits record low in Moscow, surging oil prices hurt risk mood

March 2 (Reuters) - The rouble hit record lows on Wednesday as stinging Western sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine knocked Russia's financial system, while surging oil prices exacerbated concerns of inflation in the global economy.

Emerging markets currencies dropped more widely, with Hungary's forint EURHUF= sliding to an all-time low of 382.26 against the euro, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= slumped to a 13-year low. Turkey's lira TRY= lost 1%, while the Mexican peso MXN= gave up 0.2%.

An index of emerging currencies .MIEM00000CUS slipped 0.2%, while its stocks counterpart .MSCIEF dropped 0.7%.

"The EM outlook was not very rosy to begin with, considering the looming tightening in global financial conditions... but I would say the current situation will have the most negative impact on EM Europe," Minna Kuusisto, chief analyst, global macro and emerging markets at Danske Bank told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

Sanctions have significantly increased the likelihood of Russia defaulting on its dollar- and other international market government debt, investment bank JPMorgan warned on Wednesday.

The rouble in Moscow trade RUBUTSTN=MCX hit an all-time low of 110 a dollar, while it was last trading at 108.7 on the interbank rate RUB=. The VanEck Russia ETF RSX.P tumbled 21% in U.S. premarket trading, having shed about 60% in the past week to hit record lows.

"The potential for already announced measures destabilises the market, setting Russia up to start using energy or agricultural products as a retaliatory measure," warned Alex Kuptsikevich, a senior financial analyst at FxPro.

With Moscow poised for an advance on Kyiv, Washington said it "very open" to imposing sanctions on Russia's oil and gas industry.

Oil prices were well over $100 a barrel, with Brent crude LCOc1 futures touching their highest since June 2014. O/R

Sanctions on the energy sector could send oil prices soaring further and result in crippling inflation. Central banks world wide have already been battling rising inflation as economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic shock.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank are set to start tightening this year, while several emerging market central banks are already on a hiking cycle and further tightening could squeeze growth.

It could be more painful for those at the end of their cycles, and others such as Turkey - an oil importer - which has moved in the opposite direction.

In what are likely to be his final public remarks on monetary policy ahead of the expected U.S. interest rate hike later this month, Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell will testify before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday.

