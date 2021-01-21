RELI

EMERGING MARKETS-Rupiah up, shares down as Bank Indonesia stands pat

Contributor
Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Indonesia's rupiah edged higher and shares fell after the country's central bank left interest rates unchanged, while South Korean and Taiwanese shares surged on strong export readings from both the tech-reliant economies.

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah edged higher and shares fell after the country's central bank left interest rates unchanged, while South Korean and Taiwanese shares surged on strong export readings from both the tech-reliant economies.

Bank Indonesia (BI), which had cut borrowing costs five times last year to support a pandemic-hit economy, left its key policy rate at a record low of 3.75% and said the rupiah IDR= was still undervalued and had room to strengthen.

A majority of analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the central bank to keep rates steady to maintain an attractive interest rate differential on its high-yielding debt, given the recent rise in U.S. bond yields.

"The string of rate reductions in 2020 have yet to bear fruit," said Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at ING.

"We believe BI will remain open to easing policy further in the near-term should inflation remain subdued with IDR stability likely the main decision point."

The rupiah IDR= was up 0.3% after the decision, while shares in Jakarta .JKSE traded 0.3% lower.

Most other emerging Asian stock markets and currencies strengthened as optimism about the new U.S. administration's hefty spending plans drove buying of riskier assets and dented the dollar's safe-haven appeal.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= and South Korean won KRW=KFTC advanced 0.3% and 0.2% each against the greenback.

South Korean shares .KS11 extended gains to a third straight session, while Taiwanese stocks .TWII closed up more than 2% at an all-time high.

Data showed South Korea's exports expanded at a much faster pace in the first 20 days of January, and Taiwan's export orders hit a record high in 2020.

South Korea and Taiwan have witnessed a strong rebound in exports as the pandemic-driven global shift to remote work spurred demand for memory chips used in laptops and servers. The KOSPI and Taiwan stocks have risen more than 9% each this month.

"If global fiscal stimulus and the contact-free digitalisation trend continues post-COVID, Korea's IT, semiconductor and auto exports could outperform market expectations," analysts at Standard Chartered wrote in a note.

Indian shares jumped to a record high and the benchmark Sensex .BSESN scaled the 50,000 level for the first time, boosted by heavyweight Reliance Industries RELI.NS after the country's stock exchanges approved a $3.4 billion deal with the Future Group. .BO

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 2.3 basis points at 6.298%

** Top gainers on the Singapore STI .STI include Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd JARD.SI up 2.67% at S$57.71, Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd JCYC.SI up 2.39% at S$23.09

** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Duta Intidaya Tbk PT DAYA.JK down 6.99% at 346 rupiah; Sumber Global Energy Tbk PT SGER.JK down 6.97% at 935 rupiah

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0818 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.00

-0.27

.N225

0.82

4.78

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.02

+0.99

.SSEC

1.07

4.27

India

INR=IN

+0.10

+0.14

.NSEI

0.67

5.45

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.29

+0.43

.JKSE

-0.25

7.27

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.29

-0.29

.KLSE

-0.39

-1.96

Philippines

PHP=

-0.01

-0.09

.PSI

-0.04

0.01

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.19

-1.09

.KS11

1.49

10.00

Singapore

SGD=

+0.00

-0.27

.STI

0.51

5.99

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.15

+0.39

.TWII

2.20

9.65

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.10

+0.03

.SETI

0.00

4.58

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RELI SGER

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters