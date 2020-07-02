EMERGING MARKETS-Rupiah stumbles; Philippines leads Asian share gains on vaccine hopes

By Rashmi Ashok

July 2 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks and currency moved in opposite directions on Thursday as rate cut bets rose, while the Philippines led a rally in broader Asian shares on hopes of a coronavirus vaccine.

The rupiah IDR= fell 0.8% to hit a month's low and was on track for a sixth-straight session of losses, while shares rose 0.8%. Data on Wednesday showed Indonesia's inflation rate in June slowed to narrowly miss the central bank's target range.

Given the benign inflation outlook, ANZ Research analysts expect Bank Indonesia to cut rates in the third quarter, the fourth time this year. However, rupiah depreciation poses a challenge.

The central bank agreed on Monday to buy low-yielding bonds to help the government fund a ballooning fiscal deficit amid surging new coronavirus cases and investors have been growing uneasy over this 'debt monetization'.

"We expect the rupiah to face depreciation pressure in the coming days with the central bank stepping up its triple intervention while sentiment remains fragile," analysts at ING wrote in a note.

'Triple intervention' refers to BI's intervention in the domestic non-deliverable forwards market, the spot foreign exchange market and the bond market to stabilise the rupiah.

The Thai baht THB=TH eased 0.6% and was tracking towards its biggest drop since June 12 after the country's parliament began debate on a budget bill that projects a larger deficit for the 2021 fiscal year, as the government tries to prop up a flagging economy.

"Robust current account surplus was one factor anchoring baht positivity earlier and this is at threat now," analysts at Maybank wrote.

Broader Asian equities rallied on hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine, after an early-stage trial indicated Pfizer PFE.N and Germany's BioNTech BNTX.O vaccine candidate was well tolerated and showed promise.

Philippine stocks .PSI rose most, climbing 2.8% to hit a three-week high.

The market saw a breakout today, joining Asian peers over positive results in early trials for Pfizer's experimental coronavirus vaccine, said Jennifer Lomboy, fixed-income fund manager at First Metro Asset Management in Manila.

Foreign selling has dried up after weeks of sustained daily selling of more than $20 million, with foreigners net buyers for the second day in a row, she added.

Plans to further ease curbs in capital city Manila also helped. https://bit.ly/2BVtU5a

"Investors may have also been reacting to comments from government officials who seem to be supportive of a quick removal of mobility restrictions to jump start the economy," said Nicholas Mapa, ING's senior economist for Philippines.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield slips as much as 5.8 basis points to 2.949%​​

** In the Philippines, top index gainers were First Gen Corp FGEN.PS adding 8% and Bank of the Philippine Islands BPI.PS rising 4.9%

** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE included Bank Oke Indonesia DNAR.JK up 33.73% and Global Teleshop GLOB.JK up 32.19%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0659 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.03

+1.04

.N225

0.11

-6.39

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.10

-1.45

.SSEC

2.11

1.30

India

INR=IN

+0.13

-5.44

.NSEI

1.19

-13.26

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.77

-2.94

.JKSE

0.66

-21.47

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.02

-4.53

.KLSE

0.53

-4.18

Philippines

PHP=

+0.11

+1.79

.PSI

2.49

-18.57

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.28

-3.63

.KS11

1.36

-2.83

Singapore

SGD=

+0.05

-3.48

.STI

0.36

-18.72

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.51

+2.19

.TWII

0.87

-1.60

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.48

-3.80

.SETI

1.19

-13.56

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.