EMERGING MARKETS-Rupiah hurt by rate cut, bond outflows on dour economic outlook

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah led losses among Asian currencies on Friday, a day after the country's central bank cut interest rates and trimmed the 2021 growth forecast, with rising U.S. yields sparking bond outflows to weigh on the currency.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR returned to a near one-year high level hit earlier this week, which has pressured riskier Asian stocks and currencies across the board.

Despite a weaker greenback USD=, the Singapore dollar SGD=, South Korean won KRW=KFTC and the Philippine peso PHP= all declined between 0.1% to 0.2%.

The rupiah IDR= fell 0.4% to a three-week low, while local stocks .JKSE slid, both on track for weekly losses as a debilitating wave of COVID-19 infections caused Bank Indonesia to trim rates by 25 basis points (bps) and downgrade the economic outlook on Thursday.

"The 2021 growth outlook was lowered...which is quite disappointing, but rupiah may continue to focus on external factors," said Daniel Dubrovsky, a strategist at trading platform IG.

"Rising longer-term rates in the world's largest economy may gradually slow the path for appreciation in the rupiah."

Indonesia's bonds, a foreign investor favourite, lost some sheen with 10-year benchmark yields ID10YT=RR rising 5.1 bps to 6.583%, their highest since November 5.

The bonds yields have jumped almost 34 bps so far this week.

Meanwhile, Philippine .PSI and Malaysia shares .KLSE edged up after two sessions of heavy losses, while Singapore's index .STI slumped 1.3%.

South Korea equities .KS11 continued their descent for third day on recent jump in coronavirus cases, giving up most of their vaccine-fuelled rally gains earlier this week. KRW/

Indian currency markets INR=IN were closed for a holiday, while shares .NSEI fell 0.5% on profit-taking. .BO

HIGHLIGHTS

** Rupiah down about 1.1% since Tuesday

** Top losers on the Singapore STI .STI include: Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd JARD.SI down 2.9% and Keppel DC REIT KEPE.SI down 2.1%

** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Planet Properindo Jaya PT PLAN.JK down 9.7% and MNC Land Tbk PT KPIG.JK down 7%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0433 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.01

-2.30

.N225

-1.16

8.89

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.27

+0.88

.SSEC

-0.32

5.49

India

INR=IN

0.00

+0.57

.NSEI

-0.19

7.92

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.43

-0.21

.JKSE

-0.40

3.29

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.05

-0.54

.KLSE

0.17

-2.99

Philippines

PHP=

-0.04

-0.91

.PSI

0.59

-3.50

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.07

-2.00

.KS11

-0.42

6.97

Singapore

SGD=

-0.12

-0.50

.STI

-1.28

0.98

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.39

+1.94

.TWII

-0.68

10.73

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.03

-0.20

.SETI

-0.89

3.33

