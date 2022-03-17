EMERGING MARKETS-Rupiah flat; most Asian currencies gain on Fed's growth view

By Riya Sharma

March 17 (Reuters) - Rupiah was flat on Thursday, after Bank Indonesia held interest rates steady, while other Asian currencies gained after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked rates as expected, dousing fears that policy tightening would hinder growth.

Leading gains, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC surged 1.9% to a two-week high and the Thai baht THB=TH rose 0.2%, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR=, the Singapore dollar SGD=, and the Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP also strengthened.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= was steady at 0.1%, after the country's central bank kept its benchmark rate at a record low of 3.50% and said the country's currency is expected to remain stable, supported by good fundamentals.

Stocks in Jakarta .JKSE were down 0.3% as of 0747 GMT, after falling as much as 0.6% and gaining 0.6% to hit a record high earlier in the session.

"While the current crude prices are much higher than the budgeted price, we agree with BI that a temporary dislocation will not impact the outlook. Rather, likely higher tax revenues would allow the government to ringfence its consumers from inflation shock," said Kunal Kundu, India economist with Societe Generale.

Kundu said the first rate hike in Indonesia is likely in June, and expects limited pressure on BI to act on the policy rate front amid crude prices already easing substantially from recent peaks.

Hopes of more China stimulus and progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks also aided sentiment and pressured the dollar. USD/.

In a widely expected move, the Fed raised its benchmark rate by a quarter of a percentage point from near zero, the first increase since 2018.

"The FOMC's statement was focussed on price pressures and yet comfortable that higher interest rates and quantitative tightening won't undermine the economic outlook materially," DBS Bank economists said in a note.

Bonds in the region also saw some lifting of pressure, with yields on high-returning Indonesian benchmark bonds ID10YT=RR falling 10 basis points to 6.739%.

Emerging Asian bonds excluding China continued to see foreign inflows for a 21st straight month in February, though analysts were turning pessimistic about the outlook due to concerns over higher U.S. rates, soaring inflation and growing global fallout from the war in Ukraine.

The Philippines central bank said it was keeping a close watch on emerging risks to its inflation outlook after the Fed hiked interest rates and said the monetary policy decision will continue to be data-dependent, in remarks ahead of the BSP's rate-setting meeting on March 24.

Stocks in Manila .PSI surged 1.9% to a one-week high and and China .SSEC and Taiwan .TWII shares jumped more than 2.5% each, while peso PHP= scaled up to 0.2%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Apexindo Pratama Duta Tbk PT APEX.JK up 24.64% and Tanah Laut Tbk PT INDX.JK up 21.01%

** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE include Hartalega Holdings Bhd HTHB.KL up 7.88% and Top Glove Corporation Bhd TPGC.KL up 7.43%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0714 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.08

-3.15

.N225

3.46

-7.43

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.07

+0.12

.SSEC

1.45

-11.62

India

INR=IN

+0.53

-2.02

.NSEI

1.95

-0.28

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.10

-0.31

.JKSE

-0.48

5.74

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.13

-0.62

.KLSE

1.09

3.32

Philippines

PHP=

-0.10

-2.28

.PSI

1.37

0.00

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+1.76

-2.12

.KS11

1.33

-9.51

Singapore

SGD=

+0.17

-0.53

.STI

0.55

5.93

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.66

-2.68

.TWII

3.00

-4.23

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.30

+0.45

.SETI

1.00

1.63

