EMERGING MARKETS-Rupee inches higher as oil slides, other currencies largely flat

By Harshita Swaminathan

March 29 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies were broadly flat on Tuesday, as a Shanghai lockdown and fears of recession in the United States kept sentiment in check, although India's rupee firmed on falling oil prices.

The rupee INR=IN hit a one-week high of 75.91, before giving back some of those gains to trade up 0.1% at 76.1075 to the dollar.

Other Asian currencies, including the Indonesian rupiah IDR=, Philippine peso PHP= and Singapore dollar SGD= were either up or down marginally.

Stocks in China .SSEC dropped 0.3%, while the yuan CNY=CFXS was largely flat, as China's financial hub of Shanghai entered day two of its two-stage, nine-day lockdown to contain a rapid rise in COVID-19 infections.

The continued selling in bond markets saw the U.S. Treasury yield curve briefly invert overnight, for the first time in about 16 years, stoking fears of a possible recession in the world's largest economy.

Local bond yields, including those in Singapore SG10YT=RR and the Philippines PH10YT=RR, were at multi-year highs.

"The war in Ukraine, rising inflation and potentially restrictive monetary policies could tip the world into recession, not helped the least by China's dynamic zero-COVID strategy," Maybank analysts said in a note to clients.

On the geopolitical front, leaders from Russia and Ukraine were set to meet later today for peace talks, with Kyiv seeking a ceasefire without compromising on territory or sovereignty.

"Russia-Ukraine 'peace talks' that begin in Istanbul today may arguably be the glimmer driving risk appetite," Mizuho Bank analyst Vishnu Varathan said.

Equities in Asia were mixed, with markets in India .NSEI and South Korea .KS11 climbing 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively, supported in part by an overnight rally on Wall Street. The won also gained 0.6%. .N

Thai stocks .SETI rose 0.4% to a three-week high, while the baht THB=TH edged 0.1% higher, ahead of a central bank meeting on Wednesday, where interest rates are expected to be held steady.

The resources-heavy stock indexes of Indonesia .JKSE and Malaysia .JKSE, however, shed 0.4% and 0.8%, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian bond yields ID10YT=RR climb 38 basis points to 6.753%

** Japan's yen JPY= climbs 0.4%

** Top losers on Malaysian bourse are Sime Darby SIME.KL and Inari Amerton INAR.KL, down 2.8% and 2.2% respectively

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0213 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.35

-6.80

.N225

1.10

-1.87

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.01

-0.26

.SSEC

-0.33

-11.97

India

INR=IN

+0.05

-2.35

.NSEI

0.18

-0.58

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.01

-0.79

.JKSE

-0.43

6.65

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.04

-1.23

.KLSE

-0.84

1.08

Philippines

PHP=

-0.02

-2.09

.PSI

-0.27

-0.11

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.61

-2.54

.KS11

0.42

-7.95

Singapore

SGD=

+0.04

-0.82

.STI

-0.29

9.55

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.03

-3.74

.TWII

0.16

-3.68

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.12

-0.95

.SETI

0.37

1.99

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.