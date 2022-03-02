EMERGING MARKETS-Rouble hits record low in Moscow, surging oil stokes inflation fears

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar

March 2 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble hit record lows on Wednesday as stinging Western sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine knocked Russia's financial system, while surging oil prices exacerbated concerns of inflation in the global economy.

The rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX hit an all-time low of 110 a dollar in Moscow trading, and was at 104.99 on the interbank rate RUB=. The VanEck Russia ETF RSX.P tumbled 13%, having shed about 73% this year to hit record lows.

Emerging markets currencies dropped more widely, with Hungary's forint EURHUF= sliding to an all-time low of 382.26 against the euro, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= slumped to a 13-year low. Turkey's lira TRY= lost 1%, while the Mexican peso MXN= gave up 0.2%.

Sanctions have significantly increased the likelihood of Russia defaulting on its dollar- and other international market government debt, investment bank JPMorgan warned on Wednesday.

"The EM outlook was not very rosy to begin with, considering the looming tightening in global financial conditions... but I would say the current situation will have the most negative impact on EM Europe," Minna Kuusisto, chief analyst, global macro and emerging markets at Danske Bank told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

SKY IS THE LIMIT WITH OIL

With Moscow poised for an advance on Kyiv, Washington said it "very open" to imposing sanctions on Russia's oil and gas industry.

Oil prices were well over $100 a barrel, with Brent crude LCOc1 futures touching their highest since June 2014. O/R

Sanctions on the energy sector could send oil prices soaring further, resulting in crippling inflation. Central banks world wide have already been battling rising inflation as economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic shock.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank are set to start tightening policy this year, as several emerging market central banks are already on a rate-hiking cycle and further tightening could squeeze growth. Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated in prepared comments that the central bank is still on track to raise rates this month.

That could be more painful for those at the end of their cycles, and others such as Turkey - an oil importer - that have moved in the opposite direction.

Markets in Brazil will open later in the day after the Carnival holidays.

"We've been seeing an escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which will impact Latin American economies," said Wilson Ferrarezi, an economist at TS Lombard.

"The main impact will be on higher fuel prices and higher commodity prices, resulting in higher food inflation for longer in Brazil."

Separately, Argentina's government will this week send an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to delay debt repayments to its Congress for approval, President Alberto Fernandez said Tuesday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1437 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 1169.67 -0.57 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2381.63 -0.17 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP - - Mexico IPC .MXX - - Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 4505.06 1.58 Argentina MerVal .MERV 88909.80 1.068 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1545.57 0.45 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY - - Mexico peso MXN=D2 20.7180 -0.40 Chile peso CLP=CL 806.5 -0.02 Colombia peso COP= 3871.31 0.20 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.775 0.03 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 107.9300 -0.44 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 206 2.43 Russia international debt default loominghttps://tmsnrt.rs/35HyYJt (Reporting by Susan Mathew, Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Sanjana Shivdas; Editing by Toby Chopra and Bernadette Baum) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

