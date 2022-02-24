EMERGING MARKETS-Rouble hits record low, EM stocks plunge as Russia invades Ukraine

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russia's rouble plunged to a record low on Thursday, while a gauge for emerging market equities stared at its worst day since the onset of the pandemic, after Russian forces launched a full-blown invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea.

Missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities and Ukraine reported columns of troops pouring across its borders from Russia and Belarus, and landing on the coast from the Black and Azov seas.

Ukrainian troops fought Russian forces along practically the entire border, and there was fierce fighting in the regions of Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odessa and at a military airport near Kyiv, an adviser to the presidential office said.

The rouble RUB= tumbled 4.9%, hovering just above a record low of 89.99 against the dollar hit earlier in the session. Yields on the Russian 10-year benchmark dollar bonds RU10YT=RR rose to 10.96%, the highest since early 2016.

With investors worldwide fleeing risk assets, the MSCI's gauge for emerging market stocks .MSCIEF slumped 4.6% and was headed for its worst day since March 2020.

The rouble-denominated MOEX stock index .IMOEX plummeted 37.1%, while the dollar-denominated RTS .IRTS tumbled 41.5%. Both were set for their biggest one-day percentage declines on record.

Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights on Thursday, citing a high risk to safety, while the United States and its allies said they would impose "severe sanctions" on Russia.

"Unfortunately, it's the worst-case scenario. A full-blown invasion. I think that Ukraine has very little options now and they can't directly fight the world's second-best military. They can go into full insurgent mode or sue for peace on bad terms," Andrew Mac, formal advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

The Turkish lira TRY= weakened 2.8% against the dollar to a two-month low.

A war between NATO member Turkey's Black Sea neighbours Russia and Ukraine could harm Ankara's already ailing economy after a currency crisis in December.

"The country (Turkey) already has extraordinarily high inflation and recent events will compound those pressures. It's going to be a rough ride," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Ukraine's central bank banned foreign currency purchases on the interbank market and fixed the official hryvnia exchange rate, while the stock market regulator decided to stop the circulation of all securities.

Safe-haven bets rose, with the dollar =USD strengthening 1% and gold prices XAU= jumping to their highest in 17 months. FRX/GOL/

The Czech crown EURCZK=, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= and the Polish zloty EURPLN= all fell around 2% against the euro.

Latin American currencies, which have mostly faired well on the back of surging commodity prices recently, also felt the heat from geopolitical turmoil. Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY and Chile's peso CLP= tumbled more than 2% each, while Mexico's peso MXN= slid 1.8% against the dollar.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1428 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1150.73

-4.65

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2303.25

-3.26

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

109761.81

-2.01

Mexico IPC .MXX

0.00

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4283.97

-2.1

Argentina MerVal .MERV

87673.01

-4.035

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1510.20

1.19

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1307

-2.53

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.5943

-1.79

Chile peso CLP=CL

808.5

-2.34

Colombia peso COP=

3949.95

-1.04

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.78

-1.63

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

107.3900

-0.09

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

207.5

1.20

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Anisha Sircar and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Bernadette Baum)

