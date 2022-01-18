EMERGING MARKETS- Rouble falls towards 77 vs dollar, MOEX slips below 3,500

By 1128 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% weaker against the dollar at 76.57 RUBUTSTN=MCX and down 0.4% to trade at 87.21 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

"The rouble will remain volatile in the short term," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

The rouble has been haunted by the stand-off between Moscow and the West. Russia says it is concerned about NATO's expansion, while the West says Moscow could be preparing to invade Ukraine. Russia denies any wrongdoing.

Russia's five-year credit default swaps (CDS), a measure of the cost of insuring against a default, were at 206 basis points(bps), near their highest level since April of 215 bps reached overnight, data from IHS Markit showed. RUGV5YUSAC=MG

Russia cancelled Wednesday's weekly OFZ treasury bond auctions, citing market volatility, after 10-year OFZ yields, which move inversely to their price, hit their highest since early 2016 at 9.52% RU10YT=RR.

A rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in Russia could also hamper risk appetite. Russia said it had so far recorded 1,682 Omicron cases across 42 regions. Markets are looking out for possible restrictions that can have a negative economic impact.

"Indeed, the situation remains highly uncertain and fluid. If geopolitical risks did ease, however, expect a bounce," BCS Global Markets said in a note.

The rouble could spend this week within a range of 76-77.5 versus the dollar and 86-88 versus the euro, Rosbank said.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, hit a more than seven-year high of $88.13, but failed to support Russian financial markets. O/R

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was down 3.3% at 3,474.1 points after briefly touching 3,450.4, a level last seen in late March.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 4% to 1,427.8 points.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Marrow Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker in London Editing by Alex Richardson and Mark Potter)

