EMERGING MARKETS-Rouble, CEE FX sink to record lows; stocks hammered amid Ukraine war

March 7 - The Russian rouble, Polish zloty and Hungarian forint plunged to record lows on Monday as oil prices surged on speculation Western nations might ban Russian crude, sparking global inflation fears.

However, currencies in commodity-rich Latin American countries continued to outperform their emerging European counterparts.

In thin volumes, the rouble RUB= slid more than 8% to a low of 133.50 against the dollar on the interbank rate. Trading on the MOEX Moscow exchange is likely to remain closed until Wednesday.

"There's almost infinite supply and very little demand for Russian assets at the moment - nobody wants to be associated with them," said Gabriel Sterne, head of strategy services and global EM research at Oxford Economics.

"Over the short to medium term, what's really going to drive (traders') calls on emerging markets is the terms of trade. These markets are going to see massive increases in (import and export) prices," Sterne added.

The United States and European Union are mulling the possibility of banning Russian oil imports, sending prices of Brent crude futures LCOc1 briefly as high as $139 a barrel, with some economists estimating crude prices could double to $200 a barrel. O/R

Currencies of central and eastern European (CEE) countries, which are heavily reliant on Russian oil, have taken a hit due to intense fighting in Ukraine.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= slid to an all-time-low of 399.38 against the euro, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened to a record low of 4.99 to the euro.

If higher prices are sustained, Hungary could be among the worst hit emerging market economies, with its import bill rising by at least 5% of its GDP, according to data from Oxford Economics.

Turkey's lira TRY= slipped 1.4%, heading for its sixth straight day of declines against the dollar, as investors opted out of riskier assets.

On the other hand, gold prices sky-rocketed past the $2000 level for the first time in 1-1/2 years amid greater appetite for safe-haven bets, helping support the South African rand ZAR=. O/R

The MSCI's gauge for emerging market stocks .MSCIEF slid 2.7%, while the eastern Europe index .MIME00000PUS tumbled 8% after its worst weekly performance on record last week.

Meanwhile, as analysts fear an impending rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve will further strengthen the dollar, potentially hurting emerging market currencies, those in commodity-rich Latin America have been relatively stable in recent weeks.

MSCI's indexes for Latin America currencies .MILA00000CUS and stocks .MILA00000PUS were higher on the day, with Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= and Chile's peso among gainers.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1306 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1113.64

-2.73

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2439.60

0.22

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

-

-

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4680.59

0.84

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1542.13

0.5

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0577

0.40

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.0832

-0.70

Chile peso CLP=CL

806.9

0.35

Colombia peso COP=

3826.01

-

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.755

-

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

108.1300

-0.08

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

198

3.03

