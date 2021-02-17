World Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Rising treasury yields pressure emerging market currencies

Contributor
Susan Mathew Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies weakened on Wednesday, extending losses to a second day, as rising U.S. bond yields put the dollar on-track for its best session in two weeks.

Benchmark ten-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR hit a one-year high to trade near pre-pandemic levels, as vaccine rollouts and stimulus measures spurred bets of a likely spike in inflation as the global economy recovers from a coronavirus-induced slump. US/MKTS/GLOB

MSCI's index of emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS slipped 0.3% and was on course to post its worst session in four weeks, as the dollar rode the yield trade higher. FRX/

"The extended bond sell-off somewhat (and temporarily) derailed FX momentum and weighed on non-USD FX," said a team of analysts at Maybank led by Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research.

"That said, we believe pro-cyclical and commodity-linked FX should still benefit if global growth rebound continues to show up alongside smooth roll-out of vaccination to other nations."

Turkey's lira TRY= slid 0.3% ahead of a central bank meeting due Thursday in which it is expected rates will be kept on hold at 17%. The currency has risen about 14% since late November when it began a largely steady move higher as the central bank began hiking rates.

Communication from the central bank indicating a tight monetary policy for some time to come has kept the currency buoyed. In January, the bank stood pat on rate with inflation on an uptrend.

South Africa's rand ZAR= extended losses after Citi took profit in its three-month bet on the rand versus the dollar.

Losses in Russia's rouble RUB= were limited by oil prices staying near 13-month highs. O/R

Among stocks, Turkey .XU100 and Russia .IMOEX were muted following a dip in most Asian peers.

An index of developing market stocks .MSCIEF, however, rose 0.3%, marking its ninth straight session in the black, with Taiwan shares .TWII rocketing to new highs in a catch-up rally as they returned from a holiday period.

