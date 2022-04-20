EMERGING MARKETS-Ringgit touches near 2-year low, Asian stocks track Wall St strength

By Savyata Mishra

April 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia's ringgit hit a near two-year low on Wednesday, dragged by strength in the U.S. dollar, dim global growth prospects, and an overnight slump in oil prices, while other emerging Asian currencies trade mixed.

Most equities in the region firmed, following overnight gains on Wall Street.

The ringgit MYR=, resuming trade after a holiday, fell up to 0.8% to its lowest since June 2020 as the greenback USD= edged higher. It later pared some losses to trade 0.6% lower, as crude prices rebounded. O/R

"The sharp drop in oil prices in the past 24 hours has weighed on the ringgit," Alvin Tan, the head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed on Tuesday its forecast for global economic growth by nearly a full percentage point, citing Russia's war in Ukraine, and warned of an imminent threat from inflation to many countries.

The IMF's move followed a similar announcement from the World Bank on Monday.

"IMF's downgrade of global growth, risks of China slowdown amid extended lockdowns, decline in CNH overnight, sharper rise in UST (U.S. Treasury) yields and softer oil prices dampened MYR sentiments," analysts at Maybank wrote.

Though China surprised markets by leaving its benchmark lending rates unchanged, emerging Asian stock markets tracked an overnight strength on Wall Street.

Investors also read into relatively dovish comments from two U.S. Federal Reserve officials, which eased nervousness around the Fed's imminent policy tightening plans.

Stocks in Singapore .STI extended gains to rise 1% and Malaysia .KLSE added roughly 0.8%. Philippine shares .PSI advanced 1.3% to gain for the fourth straight day, touching their highest level since April 7.

Malaysian stocks broke a three-day losing run, while Thai equities .SETI climbed for a second successive day.

Looking ahead, markets will eye remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on Thursday, on the state of the global economy.

Meanwhile, in bond markets, yield on Malaysia's 10-year benchmark MY10YT=RR hit its highest since October 2018, while that for Indonesia ID10YT=RR rose to its highest since September 2020.

Indonesia's rupiah IDR= and stocks .JKSE fell marginally, a day after the country's central bank cut its 2022 economic growth outlook amid inflationary risks and geopolitical tensions but left interest rates at a record low.

Separately, Southeast Asia's largest economy also recorded a $717.9 million budget surplus in the first quarter, as high commodity prices and an improving domestic economy boost revenue.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR touched 2.981% for the first time since December 2018

** Malaysian telecoms firm Axiata Group Bhd AXIA.KL said its unit edotco Group Sdn Bhd has entered an agreement with units of the Philippines' PLDT Inc TEL.PS to acquire telecom towers for $800 million

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0628 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.19

-10.55

.N225

+0.86

-5.47

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.14

-0.75

.SSEC

-1.20

-13.30

India

INR=IN

+0.16

-2.69

.NSEI

0.70

-1.59

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.07

-0.66

.JKSE

-0.08

9.30

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.53

-2.61

.KLSE

0.83

3.69

Philippines

PHP=

+0.04

-2.77

.PSI

1.22

0.01

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.23

-3.69

.KS11

0.02

-8.67

Singapore

SGD=

+0.07

-1.29

.STI

0.95

6.88

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.18

-5.49

.TWII

0.91

-5.87

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.16

-1.23

.SETI

0.41

1.50

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.