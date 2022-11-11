EMERGING MARKETS-Ringgit leads Asia FX surge as softer U.S. inflation data paints milder Fed view

By Jaskiran Singh and Navya Mittal

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia's ringgit led strong gains in emerging Asian currencies on Friday, driven by a softer U.S. inflation print overnight that fanned hopes of milder interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and robust domestic economic growth.

The ringgit MYR= was on track for its best day since April 2020. The Malaysian economy posted double-digit growth for the first time in over a year in the third quarter, beating analysts' estimates.

Still, the country's central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), warned inflation would remain elevated next year.

"I think it's kind of refreshing to see a good dose of positive economic data coming out of (Southeast Asian) markets," said Galvin Chia, emerging markets strategist at Natwest Markets. Chia said he expects more positive growth data from the region.

"I think so far (BNM has) been able to commit themselves to 25 basis point increments and at this point in time, I don't think there is any reason for them to stray from those 25 basis point increments," Chia said.

Stocks in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE added 1%, in tandem with other regional peers, amid hopes that a smaller-than-expected increase in U.S. consumer prices would lead the Fed to relent on its pace of policy tightening.

"It opens the door to a further rally in risk assets and it will be negative for the dollar in the near term," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

Most regional currencies appreciated sharply against a weaker U.S. dollar. South Korea's won KWR=KFTC strengthened more than 3% in its best day in over a decade, while Indonesia's rupiah IDR= enjoyed its steepest one-day rise since November 2020.

Tan dismissed the possibility of the Fed cutting rates in the second-half of 2023, however, warning that there was a risk of over-reaction in markets as U.S. inflation was still very high.

Among equities, shares in Taiwan .TWII and South Korea .KS11 surged more than 3% each, while stocks in Singapore .STI, the Philippines .PSI, Indonesia .JKSE and India .NSEI jumped more than 1% each.

Upbeat sentiment also provided impetus to China's recently battered yuan CNY=CFXS and stocks .SSEC to advance. That came even as COVID-19 lockdowns and other curbs were stepped up after the country's caseload soared to its highest since this year's Shanghai lockdown.

The Philippine peso PHP=, which had firmed about 2% in the last three sessions, missed out on the broader rally and eased 0.4%. The Singapore dollar SGD= also gave up some of the previous day's steep gains and traded marginally lower.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** China won't relax COVID policies but will keep improving them - govt expert

** ASEAN summit begins with Myanmar likely to dominate agenda; 'little progress expected'

** U.S. senator urges legislation after FTX collapse

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0456 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.61

-18.85

.N225

2.87

-1.94

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.26

-11.31

.SSEC

1.51

-15.33

India

INR=IN

+1.22

-8.03

.NSEI

1.54

5.48

Indonesia

IDR=

+1.13

-8.15

.JKSE

1.21

7.14

Malaysia

MYR=

+1.27

-10.24

.KLSE

1.04

-6.55

Philippines

PHP=

-0.30

-11.23

.PSI

1.80

-11.85

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+3.42

-10.75

.KS11

3.09

-16.83

Singapore

SGD=

-0.11

-2.49

.STI

1.53

3.14

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.58

-11.84

.TWII

3.77

-23.09

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.79

-7.31

.SETI

0.79

-1.54

GRAPHIC-World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh and Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.