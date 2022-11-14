EMERGING MARKETS-Ringgit leads as markets mull milder Fed view, China turnaround

By Navya Mittal

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Malaysia's ringgit hit a seven-week high on Monday and led gains in emerging Asia after domestic growth data last week and as the U.S. dollar treaded water after a cooler inflation print from the world's largest economy last week.

The ringgit MYR= gained 0.9%, adding to Friday's 1.6% surge, which came after data showed the Malaysian economy had expanded at its fastest pace in more than a year in the third quarter.

Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC, said U.S. inflation data translating into a potentially less aggressive policy stance from the Federal Reserve and easing of strict COVID-19 curbs in China were supporting the gains in the ringgit.

He warned, however, that uncertainty around the upcoming election remained a risk.

In China, the yuan CNY=CFXS hit a near two-month high and stocks .SSEC jumped 0.8% on the government's decision to ease some COVID-19 restrictions and as regulators outlined an aggressive plan to shore up liquidity in the property sector.

Other regional currencies also eked out gains as the dollar remained muted. Thailand's bhat THB=TH advanced 0.4%, while Indonesia's rupiah IDR= added 0.1%.

"Risk appetite was underpinned by the prospect of less aggressive Fed tightening post October CPI as well as growing optimism on China demand recovery," analysts at Maybank said in a note.

The Fed may consider slowing the pace of rate increases at its next meeting but that should not be seen as a "softening" in its commitment to lower inflation, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Sunday.

The Philippine peso PHP= eased 0.2% and underperformed its peers, however, as it handed back some of the near 2% gain it recorded last week.

The drop came even as its central bank governor affirmed his plan for a 75 basis points rate increase at a policy meeting Thursday in an attempt to bring red-hot inflation back to target.

Several regional stock markets seemed to cheer developments in China, with equities in Singapore .STI adding 1.5% in its seventh straight session of gains, and the Philippines .PSI gaining nearly a percent.

Stocks in Indonesia .JKSE were under pressure though and fell 0.4%. The country's economic growth data last week had all but cemented the possibility of more rapid rate hikes by its central bank.

Malaysian shares .KLSE also dropped 0.4%, hurt by losses among financial and resources companies.

Highlights

** India's Oct inflation seen falling below 7% - central bank chief

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 10.2 basis points at 7.101%​​

** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is up 2.3 basis points at 3.376%​​

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0457 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.42

-17.43

.N225

-0.84

-4.34

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.59

-9.88

.SSEC

0.75

-14.54

India

INR=IN

-0.28

-8.26

.NSEI

0.06

5.80

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.00

-8.01

.JKSE

-0.65

7.02

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.92

-9.14

.KLSE

-0.43

-6.74

Philippines

PHP=

-0.24

-11.06

.PSI

1.14

-10.73

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.62

-10.39

.KS11

0.12

-16.51

Singapore

SGD=

-0.15

-1.78

.STI

1.46

4.86

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.16

-10.82

.TWII

1.23

-22.17

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.43

-6.61

.SETI

-0.66

-1.88

(Reporting by Navya Mittal)

((Navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com))

