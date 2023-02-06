EMERGING MARKETS-Return of king dollar slams EM currencies

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amruta Khandekar

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and their emerging market peers fell on Monday against a firm dollar as robust U.S. labor market data reignited fears of a hawkish Federal Reserve, with the Turkish lira hitting a record low against the greenback.

Weighing on emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS globally, the U.S. dollar index =USD extended its sharp rally after a hotter-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls number on Friday renewed fears of further rate hikes from the Fed.

Turkey's lira briefly dipped to a record low of 18.85 and its main stock market fell on Monday as a major earthquake added to pressures from a strong dollar and the war in Ukraine, as well as a surprise inflation reading.

"Typically in natural disasters, the first reaction is to sell assets and move to safety, so I wouldn't be surprised if that's what's happening today," said Rachel Ziemba, founder of Ziemba Insights.

In Latin America, the Colombian peso COP= fell 1.8% against a firm greenback.

Energy companies operating in Colombia, including majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol, warned about a roadblock in the country's Meta province, which led to production cuts of more than 49,500 barrels of oil per day.

Oil producer Mexico's peso MXN= declined 1.1%.

Currencies of the world's top copper producers Chile CLP= and Peru PEN= fell nearly 1% and 0.5% respectively as prices of the red metal hit a four-week low on doubts about a recovery in demand, Sino-U.S. tensions and a stronger dollar.

Tensions between the United States and China escalated after the U.S. military on Saturday shot down what it believed was a Chinese surveillance balloon, a response China described as an "obvious overreaction."

Chinese stocks ended lower on Monday, weighing on the broader emerging market stocks index .MSCIEF.

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY slid 0.6% against the dollar. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday there was "no explanation" for the country's high interest rates, with the benchmark rate at currently at a six-year high.

Overall, the MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 1.1%, while regional equities .MILA00000PUS slid 1.2%, extending losses for a fourth straight session.

After a rough 2022, EM currencies have rebounded this year as the dollar fell from multi-decade highs and China's reopening bolstered risk sentiment.

"I'm not a huge bull on emerging economies," said Robert Lutts, chief investment officer at Cabot Wealth Management, pointing to governance and debt management issues in the regions.

"Things have not changed for the better politically, geopolitically in Latin America and so I'm not a hugely optimistic that they're turning the corner."

Elsewhere analysts consulted by Argentina's central bank expect surging consumer prices to rise slightly this year, the bank said on Friday, which would mark a second straight year of near triple-digit inflation for South America's second-biggest economy.

India's central bank is widely expected to raise its policy interest rate by a quarter percentage point to mark its final increase in the current tightening cycle on Wednesday, economists said.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1920 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1013.59

-2.42

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2226.21

-1.28

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108394.88

-0.12

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5285.70

-0.54

Argentina MerVal .MERV

239939.77

0.238

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1265.75

0.2

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1754

-0.60

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.1631

-1.09

Chile peso CLP=CL

802.4

-0.97

Colombia peso COP=

4783.25

-1.84

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8354

-0.52

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

189.1000

-0.57

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

369

2.71

