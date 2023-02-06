EMERGING MARKETS-Return of king dollar slams EM currencies

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and their emerging market peers fell on Monday against a firm dollar as robust U.S. labour market data reignited fears of a hawkish Federal Reserve, with the Turkish lira hitting a record low against the greenback.

Weighing on emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS globally, the U.S. dollar index =USD extended its sharp rally after a hotter-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls number on Friday renewed fears of further rate hikes from the Fed.

Turkey's lira TRY= hit a record low of 18.85 against the dollar and its stock markets tumbled as a major earthquake added to pressures from the dollar, geopolitical risks and surprise inflation readings out of the country.

"Typically in natural disasters, the first reaction is to sell assets and move to safety, so I wouldn't be surprised if that's what's happening today," said Rachel Ziemba, founder of Ziemba Insights.

Ziemba said she sees the lira underperforming some other higher-yielding emerging market currencies because of the Turkish central bank's easing stance, uncertainty over a potential rise in commodity prices, and sanctions risk associated with Turkish links to Russia.

In Latin America, the Colombian peso COP= fell 1.6% to 4,769.60 against a firm greenback.

Energy companies operating in Colombia, including majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol, warned about a roadblock in the country's Meta province, which led to production cuts of more than 49,500 barrels of oil per day.

Oil producer Mexico's peso MXN= declined 0.6% as crude prices slipped.

Currencies of the world's top copper producers Chile CLP= and Peru PEN= fell 0.7% and 0.4% respectively as prices of the red metal hit a four-week low on doubts about a recovery in demand, Sino-U.S. tensions and a stronger dollar.

Tensions between the United States and China escalated after the U.S. military on Saturday shot down what it believed was a Chinese surveillance balloon, a response China described as an "obvious overreaction".

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY slid 0.6% against the dollar.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will this month restart the federal housing program "Minha Casa, Minha Vida" for lower-income people, his chief of staff said.

Overall, the MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 1.1%, while the index for regional equities .MILA00000PUS slid 1.7%, extending losses for a fourth straight session.

Elsewhere analysts consulted by Argentina's central bank expect surging consumer prices to rise slightly this year, the bank said on Friday, which would mark a second straight year of near triple-digit inflation for South America's second-biggest economy.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1452 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1013.01

-2.47

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2215.98

-1.74

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

107911.81

-0.56

Mexico IPC .MXX

54049.05

0.32

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5305.12

-0.17

Argentina MerVal .MERV

240282.04

0.381

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1257.81

-0.43

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1865

-0.81

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.1194

-0.86

Chile peso CLP=CL

803.9

-1.16

Colombia peso COP=

4769.6

-1.56

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8487

-0.87

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

189.0500

-0.54

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

375

1.07

