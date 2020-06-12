EMERGING MARKETS-Renewed virus fears hammer emerging Asian FX, shares

Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text

June 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah was the worst hit of Southeast Asia's emerging currencies on Friday, as rising domestic coronavirus infections and fears of a new wave globally sent stock and currency markets across the region sharply lower.

The rupiah IDR= sank as much as 1.5% against the dollar and is on course for its biggest intraday fall since early May, while the Thai baht THB=TH and Malaysian ringgit MYR= lost 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.

The central bank said it intervened in the spot and domestic non-deliverable forward markets to stabilise the rupiah. The currency last traded 1.2% weaker.

Stock markets across the region also fell sharply, with Thailand .SETI among the worst hit, down 2%. Philippine financial markets were closed for a public holiday.

"Fear has a nasty habit of feeding on itself. So it is not hard to project a "second bear wave" in markets from a "second wave" of infections; as economies re-open," Mizuho bank said in a note.

Like China and much of the developed world, Southeast Asian countries have been steadily easing lockdown measures that have hammered their economies and are hoping for a swift reboot in the weeks ahead.

The huge amounts of cheap cash pumped into markets globally by the world's central banks have also helped stocks and other riskier investments, such as emerging market currencies.

Wall Street, however, turned down sharply on Thursday, driving losses across Asia early on Friday. .N

A central bank survey on Friday showed Indonesia's consumer confidence tumbled to its lowest in 15 years in May and the number of coronavirus cases has spiked this week close to around a 1,000 a day.

Change on the day at 0443 GMT

COUNTRY

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

-0.30

+1.34

-0.86

-5.82

China

-0.29

-1.71

-0.38

-4.60

India

-0.36

-6.14

-2.37

-20.55

Indonesia

-1.22

-1.71

-0.47

-23.30

Malaysia

-0.23

-3.95

-1.37

-3.33

S.Korea

-0.82

-4.14

-2.28

-3.21

Singapore

+0.11

-3.38

-1.49

-17.34

Taiwan

+0.16

+1.42

-1.13

-4.93

Thailand

-0.32

-3.61

-2.02

-13.38

