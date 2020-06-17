EMERGING MARKETS-Recovery hopes support Asian shares amid geopolitical tensions

By Nikhil Nainan

June 17 (Reuters) - South Korean shares reversed earlier losses on Wednesday as hopes of a quick economic recovery lifted sentiment across emerging markets, though Indian stocks remained weak after a border clash with China.

Gains in the region were largely kept in check by Beijing reinstating strict measures to control fresh outbreaks of the coronavirus and as six U.S. states reported a record number of new cases.

Optimism over a recovery, amid geopolitical flare-ups in parts of Asia, was fuelled by data that showed U.S. retail sales bounced back sharply in May and as the U.S. Federal Reserve started its corporate bond buying programme.

Thai .SETI and Malaysian shares .KLSE were the best performers in the region, gaining 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively.

South Korean shares .KS11 ended marginally higher, recovering from a 1.5% drop earlier following fresh tensions with North Korea.

Pyongyang rejected a South Korean offer to send special envoys and said it would redeploy troops at the border, a day after it blew up a joint liaison office set up in a border town.

The won KRW=KFTC remained under pressure, down 0.6% against the dollar.

Indian shares .NSEI reversed course late in the session, dropping 0.2%, amid heightened tensions with China after a deadly border clash.

India said 20 of its soldiers had been killed in the clash.

"By the looks of things it seems as though both sides are trying to de-escalate the situation, but this is nevertheless a very unwelcome development in an environment not short of possible risks," Deutsche analysts said in a note.

However, the rupee INR=IN gained 0.1%.

Abhishek Goenka, the head of Indian forex advisory services firm IFA Global, said he expected state-run firms would supply dollars to ease the strain on the rupee.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= was little changed ahead of a central bank meeting on Thursday, when rates are expected to be cut. Southeast Asia's largest economy is facing its first contraction since 1999 in the second quarter due to curbs to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0947 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.06

+1.15

.N225

-0.56

-5.08

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.07

-1.80

.SSEC

0.14

-3.75

India

INR=IN

+0.08

-6.26

.NSEI

-0.21

-18.57

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.04

-1.03

.JKSE

0.03

-20.82

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.07

-4.42

.KLSE

0.57

-3.93

Philippines

PHP=

+0.05

+1.09

.PSI

0.00

-19.62

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.55

-4.74

.KS11

0.14

-2.58

Singapore

SGD=

+0.01

-3.59

.STI

0.10

-17.17

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.07

+1.43

.TWII

0.20

-3.86

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.42

-4.17

.SETI

0.66

-12.89

