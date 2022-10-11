EMERGING MARKETS-Recession worries knock stocks; Brazil's real slips as rate hike prospects dim

By Susan Mathew

Oct 11 (Reuters) - An index of emerging market stocks slumped 2.3% on Tuesday, on course for its biggest one-day drop in four months as recession and inflation fears gripped investors, while deflation in Brazil hit the real.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its global growth forecast for 2023 amid the war in Ukraine, rising inflation and sharply higher interest rates, warning that conditions could worsen significantly next year.

This comes on the heels of JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N Chief Executive Jamie Dimon warning that the global economy could tip into a recession by the middle of the next year.

Along with chipmakers rout in Asia, and worries about rising COVID-19 cases and curbs in China, MSCI's index of emerging market shares .MSCIEF hit 2-1/2-year lows with Latin America stocks joining the sell-off, down between 0.6% and 2.9%.

For Latam, the Fund raised growth forecast for 2022 to 3.5% from 3.0% forecast in July, thanks to strong activity in the first half. But growth is seen slowing in late 2022 and 2023 as partner country growth weakens, financial conditions tighten, and commodity prices soften, it said.

Rising U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar weighed on riskier currencies, sending an index of developing world currencies .MIEM00000CUS down 0.4%.

Brazil's real BRBY fell 0.5%. Consumer prices in the country were in deflationary territory for the third month in a row in September, data showed, thanks to tax cuts on fuels and electricity ahead of a presidential election runoff.

William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said the latest inflation plunge confirmed that the tightening cycle has ended.

After an extended weekend, Argentina's peso ARS= slipped more than 1%, while Colombia's peso COP= fell 0.3%. Mexico's peso MXN- was flat.

Elsewhere, Russia's rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX hit 64 per dollar as the Ukraine war escalated. The currency has lost more than 11% from September end.

The IMF is forecasting a decline in Russian economic output this year and next in the wake of the war, with no rebound in sight.

The currency, which saw a spectacular rebound from all-time lows thanks to capital controls and other central bank measures, is up 14% for the year - the best performing EM currency. But Russia remains uninvestable to foreign investors amid Western sanctions, analysts said.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

864.86

-2.25

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2180.21

-0.78

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115048.31

-0.77

Mexico IPC .MXX

45207.78

-0.55

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4979.35

-1.98

Argentina MerVal .MERV

140411.03

-2.927

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1188.61

-0.85

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2147

-0.48

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9806

-0.13

Chile peso CLP=CL

937

-0.01

Colombia peso COP=

4622.8

-0.49

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9698

-0.44

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

150.7100

-1.01

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.