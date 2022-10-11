EMERGING MARKETS-Recession worries knock stocks; Brazil's real hits over one-week low

By Susan Mathew and Amruta Khandekar

Oct 11 (Reuters) - An index of emerging market stocks slumped 2.4% on Tuesday, on course for its biggest one-day drop in four months as recession and inflation fears gripped investors, while deflation in Brazil pushed the real to its lowest in more than a week.

Globally, equity markets were pressured by jitters around rising interest rates and their impact on corporate profits, with the International Monetary Fund's global growth forecast cut for 2023 exacerbating concerns around an economic downturn.

Along with chipmakers rout in Asia, and worries about rising COVID-19 cases and curbs in China, MSCI's index of emerging market shares .MSCIEF hit 2-1/2-year lows with most Latin American stocks joining the sell-off.

For Latam, the IMF raised growth forecast for 2022 to 3.5% from 3.0% forecast in July, thanks to strong activity in the first half. But growth is seen slowing in late 2022 and 2023 as partner country growth weakens, financial conditions tighten, and commodity prices soften, it said.

Brazil's real BRBY fell 1.5% as data showed consumer prices in the country were in deflationary territory for the third month in a row in September, thanks to tax cuts on fuels and electricity ahead of a presidential election runoff.

William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said the latest inflation plunge confirmed that the tightening cycle has ended.

After an extended weekend, Argentina's peso ARS= slipped nearly 1%.

The Chilean peso was up 1.1%, outperforming its regional peers, a day before its central bank is due to announce a policy decision. Analysts expect the country to hike interest rates by 50 basis points.

"Inflation has taken a downward trend in Brazil. I wouldn't be so high conviction that we're at that point yet in Chile or Colombia or Mexico", said Sarah Glendon, senior EM fixed income analyst at Columbia Threadneedle.

Elsewhere, Russia's rouble RUBUTSTN=MCXslumped to a more than three-month low past 64 to the dollar earlier in the session as the Ukraine war escalated. It was last trading at 63.75.

The currency, which saw a spectacular rebound from all-time lows thanks to capital controls and other central bank measures, is up 14% for the year - the best performing EM currency. But Russia remains uninvestable to foreign investors amid Western sanctions, analysts said.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

863.89

-2.36

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2163.77

-1.53

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114744.53

-1.03

Mexico IPC .MXX

45966.15

1.12

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4989.38

-1.78

Argentina MerVal .MERV

137742.84

-4.772

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1183.18

-1.31

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2691

-1.51

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0822

-0.63

Chile peso CLP=CL

926.9

1.08

Colombia peso COP=

4601.38

-0.03

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9596

-0.19

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

150.6900

-1.00

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

276

0.36

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)

