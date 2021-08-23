EMERGING MARKETS-Rebound in commodity prices, weaker dollar lift Latam currencies

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Most currencies in commodity-exposed Latin America enjoyed a bounce on Monday, as prices of oil and copper rebounded and the dollar slipped from multimonth highs amid doubts about the course of U.S. monetary policy.

Currencies of oil exporters, including the Colombian peso COP= and Brazilian real BRBY, BRL=, firmed about 0.4% each, taking cues from an over 4.5% jump in crude prices. Mexico's peso MXN=, however, gave back gains made earlier in the day. O/R

Chile, the world's largest copper producer, saw its currency CLP= rise 0.6% as prices of the red metal advanced in anticipation that recovering global growth and the needs of a lower-carbon global economy will drive demand. MET/L

A weaker dollar, which dropped from over nine-month highs, also provided emerging market currencies some breathing space after Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan, a well-known hawk, said he might reconsider the need for an early start to tapering in monetary stimulus if the coronavirus harms the economy. FRX/

Global markets started the week on strong footing, with Asian stocks and currencies leading gains after a report from China's health authority showed no new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 for the first time since July.

"The week starts with improved risk sentiment on the market after the stock markets in Asia were able to recover somewhat in the first few hours of trading and since the pandemic seems back under control in China," said Esther Reichelt, foreign exchange and emerging markets analyst at Commerzbank.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS and its stocks counterpart .MILA00000PUS rose 0.5% each.

Stocks in Latin America clocked their worst week since February on Friday amid concerns of the impact of Chinese regulations both locally and globally, as well as data showing a slowdown in growth, especially from the world's two biggest economies last week.

Commerzbank's Reichelt also pointed to investors being more cautious than optimistic; "concerns from last week are still having an effect ... even though it was certainly not a new realization last week that the Delta variant is increasingly spreading."

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA opened 0.5% higher, while Colombia's COLCAP index .COLCAP gained 0.6% by 1412 GMT.

Sao Paulo stocks .BVSP, however, struggled for direction as gains in oil major Petroleo Brasileiro PETR4.SA were offset by political and fiscal concerns.

Investors are awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which will now take place virtually on Aug. 27 and not in person as previously planned.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1412 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1235.81

1.23

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2374.59

0.38

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117841.18

-0.18

Mexico IPC .MXX

51514.74

0.2

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4378.15

0.71

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1334.53

0.57

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3742

0.19

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.4362

-0.44

Chile peso CLP=CL

782.6

0.41

Colombia peso COP=

3861

0.23

Peru sol PEN=PE

4.1095

-0.04

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

97.4100

-0.09

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

179

1.40

