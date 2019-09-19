EMERGING MARKETS-Real slides after Brazil cuts rates to record low, stocks rise

By Agamoni Ghosh

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's real fell to a two-week low on Thursday, underperforming its Latin American peers, as investors assessed the impact of the central bank's decision to cut borrowing costs to an all-time low.

The real BRL= slid 0.7% and interest rate futures tumbled to new lows after the central bank signaled it was willing to loosen monetary policy further in the face of an uncertain global economic outlook and tame domestic inflation.

The decision to cut rates to a record low of 5.50% by the bank's nine-member rate-setting committee, known as Copom, was unanimous.

"The authority seems to reveal a bolder flight plan in terms of new stimuli ahead," Rabobank strategists wrote in a note.

"Thus, we now look for two (instead of one) rate cuts of 50bp down the road, with Selic (overnight rate) ending the year at 4.50%."

Other Latin American currencies including Mexico's peso MXN= and Colombia's peso COP= made marginal gains.

MSCI's index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS increased marginally, helped by Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP, which rose more than 1%, boosted by shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro.

Petrobras PETR4.SA moved nearly 2% higher after the company hiked the average price of gasoline at refineries by 3.5% and the price of diesel by 4.2%, a company representative told Reuters.

Telecommunications firm Oi OIBR4.SA also gained, up 1.6%, after sources said it was in talks with Spain's Telefonica TEF.MC and Italy's Telecom Italia TLIT.MI to sell its mobile network to avoid insolvency.

Mexican stocks .MXX were mostly flat, while those in Colombia .IGBC moved 0.3% lower.

Markets in Chile were shut for a public holiday.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1410 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1018.80

-0.25

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2713.43

0.07

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

105478.04

0.91

Mexico IPC .MXX

43055.37

-0.03

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

-

-

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia IGBC .IGBC

12961.05

-0.43

Currencies

Latest

daily % change

Brazil real BRL=

4.1361

-0.72

Mexico peso MXN=

19.3681

0.15

Chile peso CLP=CL

-

-

Colombia peso COP=

3371.7

0.04

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3538

0.11

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

56.6100

-0.16

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((Agamoni.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491716;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.