EMERGING MARKETS-Real hits 2-week low after Brazil cuts rates to record low

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's real currency dropped to a two-week low on Thursday, lagging its Latin American peers, after the central bank cut interest rates to a new record low and signaled room for further easing.

The real BRL= slid 1.3% to 4.1545 per dollar, its weakest level since September 4, after the rate-setting committee, known as Copom, cut rates to 5.50% on Wednesday in the face of an uncertain global economic outlook and tame domestic inflation.

Although the cut was in-line with market expectations, the central bank forecast inflation next year to be only 3.80%, below its official target of 4.00% despite modeling with a weak currency and lower interest rate.

Citi economists expect rates to be cut by 50 basis points at each of the next two meetings, bringing borrowing costs, known as the Selic interest rate, to 4.5% at year end, and stay on hold throughout 2020.

"It will take renewed optimism on a China deal to give a stronger bid to EMFX, including the BRL," they said.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSPstock index held steady as shares in Petrobras PETR4.SA rose 1% after the state-run oil firm hiked the average price of gasoline at refineries by 3.5% and the price of diesel by 4.2%, a company representative told Reuters.

Telecommunications firm Oi OIBR4.SA was up 1.3%, after sources said it was in talks with Spain's Telefonica TEF.MC and Italy's Telecom Italia TLIT.MI to sell its mobile network to avoid insolvency.

While expectations of lower interest rates helped retailers and real estate companies, banks were deep in the red. The benchmark Bovespa index, at 104538.49, is less than 2% from its all-time high.

Other Latin American currencies including Mexico's peso MXN= and Colombia's peso COP= edged lower against the dollar. Currencies im the region took a hit on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut rates as expected, but gave mixed signals about further cuts.

Mexican stocks .MXX were mostly flat, while those in Colombia .IGBC edged 0.6% lower.

Markets in Chile were shut for a public holiday.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1927 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1015.91

-0.53

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2689.39

-0.89

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

104538.49

0.01

Mexico IPC .MXX

43088.05

0.04

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

-

-

Argentina MerVal .MERV

30227.46

0.52

Colombia IGBC .IGBC

12943.92

-0.56

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.1545

-1.26

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.4480

-0.26

Chile peso CLP=CL

713.55

0.00

Colombia peso COP=

3381.5

-0.25

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.354

-0.12

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

56.5700

-0.09

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar Editing by Alistair Bell)

