EMERGING MARKETS-Rate jitters, declining commodity prices push Latam assets lower

By Shashwat Chauhan and Amruta Khandekar

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Stocks and currencies of most resources-rich Latin America countries dipped on Wednesday as hawkish rhetoric from global central bankers led investors to dial back bets of rate cuts, while demand concerns from China weighed on commodity prices.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 0.2% by 1933 GMT, while a gauge of stocks .MILA00000PUS shed 0.8%. Both indexes fell for the third session in a row.

Hurting risk-sensitive Latam assets, the U.S. dollar =USD and Treasury yields continued their march upwards as Federal Reserve and European Central Bank officials pushed back against traders' expectations of early interest rate cuts from developed economies.

Data showing stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales fanned jitters around the monetary policy outlook.

"The beat on control retail sales supports Governor Waller's recent remarks the economy is strong enough that the Fed can remain patient in determining its next move," economists at Morgan Stanley wrote.

Adding to the declines was disappointing economic data from top commodities consumer China that weighed on crude and base metal prices. MET/LO/R

The Brazilian real BRL= was flat after hitting a one-month low during the day, while the country's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP slipped 0.6%, dragged by shares of energy firms and miners.

Retail sales in Latin America's biggest economy rose 0.1% in November from October, matching market expectations.

The Mexican peso MXN= fell 0.1% against the dollar after logging its biggest one-day percentage fall in over three months in the prior session.

The Colombian peso COP= was down 0.3%. Colombia's industrial production fell 6.4% year-on-year in November, while a separate reading showed retail sales declined 3.4% year-on-year in November.

Chile's peso CLP=, the currency of the world's biggest copper producer, gained 0.4% after falling nearly 1.6% in the previous session. The country's copper production will grow at a slower rate this decade, compared with last year's estimates according to a study by state agency Cochilco.

The Peruvian sol PEN= fell 0.7%, touching a two-week low, while Argentina's black market peso exchange rateARSB= weakened to a record low of 1,250 per dollar during the day, with its gap to the official rate widening above 50%.

Argentina's President Javier Milei spoke to the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva about the Latin American nation's deep economic and social challenges ahead.

Among stocks, Argentina's MerVal index .MERV bucked the broader trend to gain 5.1%, while stocks in Chile .SPIPSA were the worst faring, down 1.2%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

958.79

-2.14

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2514.74

-0.77

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

128549.71

-0.58

Mexico IPC .MXX

54655.24

-0.85

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5901.72

-1.15

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1111875.09

5.115

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1289.63

-0.26

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9265

-0.01

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.2182

-0.09

Chile peso CLP=CL

920.9

0.34

Colombia peso COP=

3959.5

-0.29

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7336

-0.64

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

818.6000

-0.05

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1205

-2.07

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

