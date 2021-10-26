EMERGING MARKETS-Property sector weighs on China stocks; lira rallies

By Susan Mathew

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Property and technology stocks led losses in China on Tuesday but gains in most other bourses sent an index of emerging market (EM) shares closer to one-month highs, while Turkey's lira firmed 1.5% after sliding to record lows.

China real estate indexes .CSI000952, .HSMPI fell 2.8% and 4.5% after property developer Modern Land 1107.HK defaulted on a payment, and as the sector digested Beijing's decision to roll out a pilot real estate tax in some regions.

"The Modern Land missed debt payment has seen property sector nerves return to China markets," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific at OANDA.

"Evergrande, the centre of the China property storm, has another grace period payment due this week on 29 October, and nerves will be taut until it does, or does not, make payment."

Mainland China shares .SSEC, .CSI300 lost around 0.3%, while Hong Kong's main index .HSI slipped 0.4% as losses in big technology names such as Tencent 0700.HK, Alibaba 9988.HK and Meituan 3690.HK also weighed. .SS

Most other EM Asian indexes gained between 0.2% and 0.9% and those in Turkey .XU100 and South Africa .JTOPI gained 1% and 0.4%, on some friendly tones between the United States and China about bilateral relations, as well as upbeat earnings on Wall Street. MSCI's index of EM shares .MSCIEf was up 0.2%. .N

But keeping sentiment in check were rising COVID-19 cases and familiar fears of containment measures denting economic growth.

Beijing stepped up curbs, Moscow is set to introduce its tightest lockdown measures since June 2020, while tougher restrictions came into force in some eastern European countries as cases surge.

Turkey's lira TRY= rallied after stumbling to an all-time low of around 9.8 to the dollar on Monday, as President Tayyip Erdogan backed away from escalating diplomatic tensions with the West.

The lira is down more than 20% this year, thanks to worries about monetary policy, geopolitics and depleting foreign exchange reserves.

South Africa's rand ZAR= lost 0.1% to trade 14.72 per dollar. State power utility Eskom said it was extending scheduled power cuts until Saturday. Eskom's regular outages due to capacity issues have held back economic growth in Africa's most industrialised nation.

"After last week's late rally the USD/ZAR has found resistance at the 14.85/dollar mark. This level is pretty much the centre of a short term range for the (pair)," said Shaun Murison, senior market analyst at online trading provider IG.

South Africa's central bank composite leading business cycle indicator rose 0.7% month on month in August thanks to more vehicle sales and job adverts, data showed on Tuesday.

