EMERGING MARKETS-Political uncertainty hits ringgit; China COVID woes weigh on Asia

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian equities and the ringgit weakened on Monday amid heightened political uncertainty after a general election on the weekend produced an unprecedented hung parliament, while rising COVID cases in China dented broader risk sentiment.

The ringgit MYR= was down 0.1% against the greenback by 0415 GMT after falling as much as 0.7% earlier. Stocks in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE fell as much as 1.5% to their lowest in more than three weeks.

Support for a conservative Islamic alliance in the election prevented either of two major coalitions from winning a simple majority, resulting in Malaysia's first ever hung parliament.

The inconclusive result prolongs political instability in the Southeast Asian nation, which has had three prime ministers in as many years and currently sees inflation and a potential global slowdown as primary risks to its economy.

"Political uncertainty is weighing on the ringgit. Even if we do get a government, there is still a question mark over whether it will be a stable government," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

Earlier this month, the central bank warned that Malaysia's economic outlook remained clouded. Last month, the government warned of an economic slowdown.

Across the region, currencies remained subdued as China's worsening COVID-19 situation bolstered demand for safe haven assets, such as the U.S. dollar. USD/

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC lost 1% and led declines, while Indonesia's rupiah IDR= and Singapore's dollar SGD= edged 0.1% lower.

Thailand's baht THB=TH weakened 0.8%, and stocks .SETI eased 0.2%, as the potential implications of rising infections in China on the Thai tourism industry overshadowed data showing the country's economy had grown at its fastest pace in more than a year.

"Thailand is seen as a huge potential beneficiary from a return of Chinese tourists. So the fact that we've seen a spike in COVID cases in China has led to concerns that perhaps there might be some delay in any of the opening (and) has hurt the baht," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the third straight month on Monday, as a weaker yuan and persistent capital outflows continued to limit Beijing's ability to ease monetary conditions to support the economy.

The yuan CNY=CFXS, which has lost more than 10% against the dollar so far this year fell, 0.6%.

Major regional stock indexes were also lower, with equities in the Philippines .PSI, Indonesia .JKSE and Singapore .STI falling between 0.4% and 0.9%.

