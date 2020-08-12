EMERGING MARKETS-Political noise weighs on Brazil's real; Chile plans lockdown easing

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's real fell on Wednesday, weighed by political uncertainty, while currencies of Mexico and Chile firmed as the dollar weakened on a stalemate over U.S. coronavirus relief aid.

The real BRBY slumped 0.7%. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Tuesday said Brazil's privatization secretary, Salim Mattar, had stepped down, unhappy with the slow pace of privatizations so far. Guedes also announced the resignation of the secretary for de-bureaucratization, Paulo Uebel.

That brought the number of Guedes' secretaries who have left the government in recent months to four. Last week Guedes had announced that Brazil would announce three or four large privatizations within the next 30-60 days.

Data showed Brazil's retail sales ended the first half of the year on a strong footing, surging back to pre-crisis levels as the easing of lockdown measures continued.

Investors have cheered signs of a recent pick-up in economic activity in Latin America's biggest economy but are now cautious on the real amid surging COVID-19 cases, a dovish central bank and worsening ties between the United States and China.

"We do not expect the BRL to recover until next year, when the crisis has subsided and the markets price out the corona risk," said FX analysts at Commerzbank.

Coronavirus cases continued to climb in South America, with Colombia topping 400,000 confirmed cases on Tuesday, as deaths climb toward 13,500. The Colombian peso COP= fell 0.3% against the dollar.

The dollar slid as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the White House and top Democrats may not be able to reach a deal on coronavirus aid, in a fifth day without talks. FRX/

The Mexican peso MXN= rose 0.4%. Investors await a central bank policy decision on Thursday with a 50 basis point cut in its key lending rate priced in.

Chile's currency CLP= firmed as the country's plans to cautiously lift its lockdown on Santiago's central business district and adjoining Central Station on Monday.

Among stocks indexes, Argentina's Merval .MERV sank 3.5% to post its worst day in six weeks, while Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP slid 0.7%.

Argentina will formally submit its amended debt restructuring offer to the U.S. securities regulator as early as Thursday, two sources said, after an initial agreement was reached with creditors earlier this month to restructure around $65 billion in foreign debt.

Most other regional stock indexes were flat to higher.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1919 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1094.31

0.28

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1996.08

-0.69

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

101459.00

-0.7

Mexico IPC .MXX

38707.48

0.01

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4031.14

0.77

Argentina MerVal .MERV

49207.11

-3.513

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1139.21

0.42

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4497

-0.66

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.3398

0.21

Chile peso CLP=CL

792.5

0.00

Colombia peso COP=

3755

-0.62

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5658

-0.17

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

73.0400

-0.05

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Leslie Adler)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.