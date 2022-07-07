EMERGING MARKETS-Polish zloty slips on rate hike; weaker dollar supports other currencies

By Susan Mathew

July 7 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty slipped to nearly four-month lows on Wednesday after a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike, while Brazil's real jumped 1.4%, joining broader emerging market peers as the dollar paused for breath after scaling two-decade highs.

The zloty EURPLN= slipped to 4.80 per euro after the central bank hiked its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 6.50% as policymakers seek to wind down the tightening cycle amid recession worries. A Reuters poll had expected a 75 basis points increase.

"Overall, (Polish) interest rates are likely to peak at a slightly lower level than we had previously expected," said Liam Peach, emerging Europe economist with Capital Economics, revising down the interest rate peak to 7.50% from an earlier 7.75%.

Elsewhere, Pakistan's central bank hiked by 125bps to 15%, acting just days after data showed inflation hit a 13-year high last month. Peru's decision is awaited with Credit Suisse analysts expecting the bank to keep hiking by 50 bps at least until its September meeting.

Several emerging market central banks have been on a tightening cycle as they battle inflation and attempt to stay ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which on Wednesday firmly restated its intent to bring prices under control.

Meanwhile, as the dollar slipped after a safe-haven rally, Brazil's real BRBY moved away from five-month lows and was last trading at 5.345 per dollar.

The currency is expected to firm over the next 12 months but will come under growing pressure from planned extra social spending against a complex economic backdrop in the run-up to October's presidential vote, a Reuters poll showed. The currency is seen strengthening to 5.24 per dollar in three months and to 5.20 in one year.

The Mexican peso MXN= rose 0.2%. A day after lifting Mexico's long-term credit outlook to stable from negative, S&P on Thursday did the same to state oil-firm Pemex's outlook citing high crude oil prices. But the rating agency still flagged concerns about the company's weak liquidity.

The Colombian peso COP= hit record lows of 4,390.60 against the greenback but an oil prices rallied saw it move away from those levels. O/R

Chile's peso CLP= was lifted off lows by a rally in copper prices. MET/L

Chile posted a small trade deficit of $11 million in June pressured by a drop in copper shipments after protests at its mines, its main export product, the central bank said on Thursday.

More broadly, MSCI's index of emerging market .MIEM00000CUS rose 0.2% moving away from a 20-month trough.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1433 G<T:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

994.95

1.42

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2032.46

2.87

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

100750.38

2.06

Mexico IPC .MXX

47961.18

0.5

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5075.31

1.36

Argentina MerVal .MERV

97164.81

2.197

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1337.91

0.11

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3455

1.43

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.6095

0.20

Chile peso CLP=CL

969.7

-0.08

Colombia peso COP=

4371.1

-0.62

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8765

0.13

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

126.5700

-0.14

