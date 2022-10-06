EMERGING MARKETS-Polish zloty slides on c.bank uncertainty; Latam currencies fall

By Susan Mathew

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Thursday, with Colombia's peso hitting a near three-month low as the dollar surged, while the Polish zloty dropped 1.5% after the central bank said monetary policy was in "wait-and-see" mode.

The dollar regained momentum with investors now looking to U.S. non-farm payrolls (NFP) data on Friday to gauge the outlook for future interest rate decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve. FRX/

Fed members have in recent days called for more interest rate hikes and sustained restrictive policy to bring inflation under control, dashing hopes for a pivot in the central bank's hawkish stance that had boosted risk sentiment at the beginning of this week.

Risk assets have taken a hit this year amid recession concerns as major central banks hiked interest rates aggressively to curb soaring prices.

"Given extreme sentiment, we may be in for another bear market rally in risky assets, though in the big picture we doubt that the peak in the USD is in," said strategists at Citi Research.

"A bear market rally in U.S. rates could also continue, which may create an opening for some EM rates where central banks get ready to end the cycle. ... We need to see a weaker NFP print to keep the more positive momentum going."

Colombia's peso COP= lost 0.7% to lead losses among regional peers, while falling copper prices saw top producer Chile's peso CLP= decline 0.4%.

Chile's central bank is expected to hike the country's benchmark interest rate to 11.25%, a poll showed.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was on course for its worst session since mid-June against the euro after central bank head Adam Glapinski saidits monetary policy tightening cycle had not officially ended, and it was waiting for the next inflation projection to determine its policy stance. He reiterated that the bank could embark on interest rate cuts at the end of 2023.

Poland had kept its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday.

Brazil's real BRLUSD was down 0.3%. The real has been volatile in the past few sessions as the country gears up for a runoff vote later this month after President Jair Bolsonaro's strong showing in the first round of elections.

The real is set for a bumpy ride ahead of the election runoff, a Reuters poll showed.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

908.96

-0.06

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2229.93

0.7

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117662.22

0.4

Mexico IPC .MXX

46598.89

1.64

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5188.36

-0.07

Argentina MerVal .MERV

145559.78

-0.793

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1215.04

-0.03

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2045

-0.33

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.1220

-0.35

Chile peso CLP=CL

942.9

-0.39

Colombia peso COP=

4607.63

-0.69

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9637

-0.16

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

149.1700

-0.18

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

273

3.30

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell and Richard Chang)

