EMERGING MARKETS-Policy hopes boost China stocks, Egypt delivers surprise rate hike

By Ankika Biswas

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The emerging market stocks index inched higher on Friday, with Chinese stocks gaining on hopes of more central bank policy easing, while Egypt delivered a surprise interest rate hike.

China's blue-chips .CSI300, Hong Kong shares .HIS and Chinese property developers .HSMPI advanced after the central bank said it will flexibly use policy tools to ensure reasonably ample liquidity in the banking system.

The MSCI stocks index .MSCIEF rose 0.1%, but was set for a weekly loss of more than 2%, while the currencies gauge .MIEM00000CUS slipped 0.1% and was set for a 1% weekly drop as global growth concerns, dollar strength and a credit rating downgrade on the world's largest economy, the United States, sapped risk appetite.

Traders were waiting for comprehensive non-farms payrolls data during the day to gauge the path for U.S. interest rates.

South Africa's rand ZAR= gained 0.2%, but was set for a near 6% drop this week.

Egypt surprised markets by raising overnight interest rates by 100 basis points on Thursday, saying it was seeking to contain inflationary pressures and anchor expectations.

Egypt's 2049 dollar bond XS1953057491=TE rose by more than 1 cent to $55.849.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported Pakistan's Prime Minister proposed a parliament dissolution on Aug. 9, three days before the term end, paving the way for a general election by November.

"The economy is incredibly weak, suffering from rampant inflation and a weakening currency, and the proposed dissolution means that politicians will now no longer be focusing on these issues but rather on trying to get elected, with more deterioration in sight," said Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equiti Capital.

The Czech crown EURCZK= stabilised at its lowest level of 2023 against the euro after the central bank's decision to formally end an intervention regime sent the currency down around 1% on Thursday, while Hungary's forint EURHUF= inched off a 4-1/2 month low.

Data showed June retail sales from Hungary and Czech Republic both fell on an annual basis.

Traders were also watching for an investor meeting with Turkish Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan and Finance Minister Mehmet in Istanbul on Friday.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.