EMERGING MARKETS-Philippines peso leads laggards among Asian currencies

Dec 28 (Reuters) -
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0222 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.860
133.48
-0.28
Sing dlr
1.346
1.3473
+0.12
Taiwan dlr
30.701
30.691
-0.03
Korean won
1268.400
1271.4
+0.24
Baht
34.625
34.61
-0.04
Peso
56.135
55.85
-0.51
Rupiah
15685.000
15660
-0.16
Rupee
82.848
82.8475
+0.00
Ringgit
4.432
4.42
-0.27
Yuan
6.972
6.9601
-0.17
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.860
115.08
-14.03
Sing dlr
1.346
1.3490
+0.25
Taiwan dlr
30.701
27.676
-9.85
Korean won
1268.400
1188.60
-6.29
Baht
34.625
33.39
-3.57
Peso
56.135
50.99
-9.17
Rupiah
15685.000
14250
-9.15
Rupee
82.848
74.33
-10.28
Ringgit
4.432
4.1640
-6.05
Yuan
6.972
6.3550
-8.85
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)
