EMERGING MARKETS-Philippines peso leads laggards among Asian currencies

Dec 28 (Reuters) -

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0222 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.860

133.48

-0.28

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3473

+0.12

Taiwan dlr

30.701

30.691

-0.03

Korean won

1268.400

1271.4

+0.24

Baht

34.625

34.61

-0.04

Peso

56.135

55.85

-0.51

Rupiah

15685.000

15660

-0.16

Rupee

82.848

82.8475

+0.00

Ringgit

4.432

4.42

-0.27

Yuan

6.972

6.9601

-0.17

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.860

115.08

-14.03

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3490

+0.25

Taiwan dlr

30.701

27.676

-9.85

Korean won

1268.400

1188.60

-6.29

Baht

34.625

33.39

-3.57

Peso

56.135

50.99

-9.17

Rupiah

15685.000

14250

-9.15

Rupee

82.848

74.33

-10.28

Ringgit

4.432

4.1640

-6.05

Yuan

6.972

6.3550

-8.85

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

