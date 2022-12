* Surge in China COVID-19 cases sours sentiment * Indian rupee set to end year with double-digit decline * Asian stocks trade in red By Archishma Iyer Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Philippines peso and the Indonesian rupiah were the worst hit among Asian currencies on Wednesday, while sentiment for most equities soured as China's struggles with surging COVID-19 cases led to worries about economic growth. Investors were optimistic after China, the largest trade partner in Asia, said on Tuesday it would relax inbound quarantine restrictions, its latest move in dismantling the world's strictest COVID regime of lockdowns. But the optimism soured as an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases has strained China's hospital resources and rekindled worries about growth and demand in Asia's largest economy. [nL8N33I04R] "The tricky part is that even though the Chinese government is working hard to open the domestic economy with an easing of COVID measures, or even eliminating most of them, the timing is not perfect," analysts from ING said. ING analysts predict the United States and Europe could fall into a recession in the first half of 2023, which would result in external demand falling and ultimately derail China's recovery. There is also a fear that continued aggressive interest rate hikes by the major central banks could bring more pain to emerging markets. The Philippines peso and the Indonesian rupiah lost around 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively. Other Asian units such as the Malaysian ringgit , Indian rupee and Thai baht slipped between 0.1% and 0.2%. The rupee was set to record a double-digit decline, of more than 10%, for the year, with only two trading days left. A higher dollar, due to a spike in the benchmark U.S. Treasury yields, also led market players away from Asian assets, with investors looking forward to more cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve on interest rates and price pressures going forward. [FRX/] At 0711 GMT, the dollar index <=USD>, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major currencies, was at 104.2. Fed officials have consistently maintained that although inflation may have peaked, there is still a lot to do to bring down price pressures and stimulate economic growth. South Korean stocks <.KS11> led the laggards among Asian stocks, falling more than 2%, while others such as Taiwan <.TWII>, Philippines <.PSI> and Indonesia <.JKSE> were between 0.2% and 1.3% lower. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 2.6 basis points to 6.935% ** POLL-South Korea Dec exports to fall for third month as China demand still weak [nL4N33H0IC] Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0711 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.34 -14.0 <.N225 -0.41 -8.51 8 > China > India -0.07 -10.3 <.NSEI 0.01 4.49 4 > Indonesi -0.32 -9.29 <.JKSE -1.20 3.93 a > Malaysia -0.16 -5.94 <.KLSE -0.88 -6.75 > Philippi -0.41 -9.08 <.PSI> 0.02 -7.81 nes S.Korea > Singapor -0.01 +0.11 <.STI> -0.11 4.46 e Taiwan -0.10 -9.87 <.TWII -1.08 -22.21 > Thailand -0.23 -3.75 <.SETI 0.23 -0.65 > <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ INR vs USD https://tmsnrt.rs/3jwqzPN ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza) ((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: EMERGING MARKETS/ASIA

