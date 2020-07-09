EMERGING MARKETS-Philippines hit by virus spike as China supports Asia stocks

Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

China shares close higher for 8th day

Philippine shares hit one-week low

July 9 (Reuters) - A record 2,500-plus new coronavirus cases sent Philippine shares more than 1% lower on Thursday, while other Asian emerging markets gained strength from an eighth day of gains for Chinese stocks.

The rally in Shanghai's main index .SSEC, which tends to set the tone for other markets in the region, has been spurred by the large volumes of extra cash pumped through the financial system and reflects hopes the world's second-largest economy can recover quickly this year.

Those hopes also helped the yuan CNY=CFXS trade near a four-month high against the dollar as it fell below the key 7 mark. .SSCNY/

A Reuters poll showed long positions on the yuan climb to a more than five-month high helped by a deluge of foreign inflows.

Currencies across southeast Asia were also generally higher, with only South Korea's won KRW=KFTC flat.

With a number of countries seeing sharp spikes in COVID-19 cases, the recovery is still in question.

A fifth of the Philippines' total infections have been confirmed in the past five days and officials have warned it may have to tighten its lockdown again.

Manila shares .PSI fell to a one-week low. In line with the regional move against the U.S. dollar, the Philippine peso PHP= advanced 0.2%.

"We have two competing narratives, where the reopening optimism suggests buy but the fear of second-wave spreaders suggests tempering one's enthusiasm," Stephen Innes, the chief global market strategist of AxiTrader, said.

To no immediate effect, state media in China warned of market risks on Thursday, calling on investors to pursue rational investments.

Simmering tensions between the United States and China are still high on traders' list of concerns as U.S. elections heave into view and China's introduction of a new national security law in Hong Kong adds fuel to the fire.

On China's part, a senior diplomat said the two countries should release more "positive energy".

HIGHLIGHTS:

** The Philippines' top losers were Jollibee Foods Corp JFC.PS and SM Prime Holdings Inc SMPH.PS

** The Shanghai Composite index .SSEC rose 1.39% to its highest close since February 2018

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0728 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.01

+1.28

.N225

0.40

-4.77

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.19

-0.41

.SSEC

1.39

13.13

India

INR=IN

+0.03

-4.81

.NSEI

0.74

-11.37

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.02

-3.26

.JKSE

-0.02

-19.44

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.14

-4.04

.KLSE

0.26

-0.07

Philippines

PHP=

+0.16

+2.49

.PSI

-1.48

-20.76

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.00

-3.27

.KS11

0.42

-1.35

Singapore

SGD=

-0.01

-3.36

.STI

-0.57

-17.64

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.58

+2.28

.TWII

0.18

1.63

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.22

-4.01

.SETI

-0.03

-13.79

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Subhranshu Sahu)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

