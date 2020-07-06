EMERGING MARKETS-Philippines bucks Asia rally as new infections surge

By Nikhil Nainan

July 6 (Reuters) - Philippine shares weakened on Monday, failing to catch a broader regional rally as a surge in new coronavirus cases in the Southeast Asian country sowed fears of fresh economic restrictions.

Stocks and currencies across Asia's emerging and developed markets were broadly higher, led by a 4% surge for China's main index .SSEC that traders said was driven by the easy money still flooding the global financial system.

Sunday, however, saw the biggest one-day jump yet in COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, crossing 2,000 a day for the first time and sending stocks there .PSI down 0.5%.

The health ministry attributed the increase to more people coming in contact with one another as some restrictions ease.

"The possibility of localised lock downs and likely pullback in economic activity due to consumers mitigating exposure to the virus has the mood downbeat in the Philippine equity market," said Nicholas Mapa, ING's senior economist for Philippines.

South Korea .KS11, Taiwan .TWII and Malaysian stocks .KLSE all rose more than 1% on the back of the gains in Shanghai, while markets in India NSEI, Singapore .STI and Indonesia .JKSE also saw gains.

Investors have turned more bullish on Chinese stocks, with sizable foreign inflows and massive margin borrowing last week highlighting hopes among investors of a sustained economic recovery and confidence in the government's ability to crush any resurgence in the virus.

Malaysia's ringgit MYR= stuck to a tight range ahead of a central bank meeting on Tuesday where interest rates may be cut by 25 basis points to their lowest ever, according to a slim majority of economists polled by Reuters.

The yield on Malaysian 10-year bonds MY10YT=RR opened 2.1 basis points lower before rebounding back to levels close to Friday's close.

Shares .KLSE were at their highest in nearly a month.

Markets in Thailand were closed for a holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** First Gen Corp FGEN.PS was the top loser in the Philippines, down 5.8%, followed by Bloomberry Resorts Corp BLOOM.PS and Security Bank Corp SECB.PS

** Top gainers in Malaysia include Top Glove Corp Bhd TPGC.KL Petronas Gas Bhd PGAS.KL

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0404 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.17

+0.86

.N225

1.42

-4.36

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.19

-1.28

.SSEC

4.24

7.75

India

INR=IN

0.00

-4.35

.NSEI

0.88

-12.06

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.14

-4.08

.JKSE

0.39

-20.74

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.09

-4.48

.KLSE

1.07

-1.22

Philippines

PHP=

+0.16

+2.42

.PSI

-0.49

-18.86

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.17

-3.36

.KS11

1.68

-0.42

Singapore

SGD=

+0.22

-3.38

.STI

0.83

-16.99

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.61

+2.30

.TWII

1.41

0.67

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Sam Holmes)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

