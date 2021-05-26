EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine stocks surge nearly 3%, Asian currencies lifted by weaker dollar

By Arundhati Dutta

May 26 (Reuters) - Philippine shares were headed for the best day in nearly four months on Wednesday in light trading as much of the region was closed for holidays, while a weaker U.S. dollar lifted Asia's emerging currencies.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC and Taiwan dollar TWD=TP led the region's gains, rising 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively, as the dollar wallowed around January lows.

U.S. Federal Reserve officials continue to insist that monetary policy will stay accommodative despite inflationary pressures, weighing on the dollar and U.S. Treasuries.

The Philippine benchmark index .PSI climbed up 2.8%, though trade volumes were about half their 30-day average. The index hit its highest level since May 5.

Large cap industrial and real estate stocks drove most of the gains, with Megaworld Corp MEG.PS adding nearly 5%, while Ayala Corp AC.PS jumped 3.7%.

The Philippines has the worst-hit stock market in emerging Asia this year, having lost nearly 11% in 2021 as of last close.

Neighbouring Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand were closed for a holiday.

Elsewhere, stocks in Taiwan .TWII inched higher. South Korean shares .KS11, however, dipped.

Bank of Korea's rate decision is expected on Thursday, where it is seen keeping interest rates at record lows for the rest of 2021 to combat COVID-19 uncertainties and worries about financial imbalances offset signs of a broader economic recovery.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Industrial and real estate sectors drive Philippine shares higher

**Philippine 10-year benchmark yield is unchanged at 3.951%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0430 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.00

-5.08

.N225

#VALUE!

#VALUE!

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.27

+2.09

.SSEC

0.29

3.42

India

INR=IN

-

+0.41

.NSEI

0.06

8.84

Indonesia

IDR=

-

-1.99

.JKSE

-

-2.73

Malaysia

MYR=

-

-2.90

.KLSE

-

-3.04

Philippines

PHP=

-0.02

-0.19

.PSI

2.61

-10.94

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.53

-2.68

.KS11

-0.19

10.16

Singapore

SGD=

-

-0.17

.STI

-

10.63

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.28

+2.46

.TWII

0.08

12.64

Thailand

THB=TH

-

-4.43

.SETI

-

8.23

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

((Arundhati.Dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.