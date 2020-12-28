EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine stocks slide as lockdown fears loom

By Pranav A K

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Philippine shares fell to their lowest in nearly three weeks on Monday after President Rodrigo Duterte warned over the weekend that the country could be back in lockdown to guard against the spread of a new coronavirus variant.

Manila's benchmark index .PSI ended 1.1% lower, extending losses to a second straight session and underperforming other emerging Asian markets that advanced in thin trading after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a pandemic aid bill. GLOB/MKTS

The Philippines, which has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases and casualties in Southeast Asia, has extended an existing ban on flights from Britain to mid-January and is considering other travel restrictions.

"For the PSEi, markets are seemingly responding to talks over the Christmas holiday weekend about the new variant of COVID-19 and its implications if the said variant is thus found in the country," said Ruben Carlo O. Asuncion, chief economist at Union Bank of the Philippines.

Sentiment across the region, however, remained upbeat after President Trump's go-ahead on a $2.3 trillion stimulus bill, which averted a federal government shutdown and paved the way for millions of Americans to get economic relief.

Thai shares .SETI carved out a three-day winning streak, while stocks in Indonesia .JKSE were on course to settle 1.2% higher after two sessions in the red.

Analysts at Phillip Securities said end-of-year portfolio window dressing could help Bangkok's benchmark bourse gain between 0.5% and 1% over the remainder of the year.

Regional stocks and currencies have rebounded from their March lows in recent months, as the promise of vaccines spurred bets that the global economy will rebound in 2021 from the pandemic-induced hammering this year.

Still, the new virus variant has in recent days cast some doubt over whether vaccines developed so far will be effective against it and how its spread will affect a recovery.

Malaysian stocks .KLSE and the ringgit MYR= remained elevated after data showed that the country's exports rose for the third straight month in November and came in ahead of analysts' expectations.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 5.2 basis points at 6.045%

** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Radana Bhaskara Finance Tbk PT HDFA.JK up 33.94% and Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk PT BNII.JK up 24.53%

** In the Philippines, top index losers are Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co MBT.PS down 2.76% and DMCI Holdings Inc DMC.PS down 2.71%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0729 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.01

+4.97

.N225

0.74

13.52

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.15

+6.61

.SSEC

0.02

11.38

India

INR=IN

-0.05

-2.99

.NSEI

0.78

13.88

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.00

-1.91

.JKSE

1.22

-3.45

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.35

+1.09

.KLSE

0.30

3.61

Philippines

PHP=

+0.02

+5.45

.PSI

-1.14

-8.87

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.57

+5.44

.KS11

0.06

27.80

Singapore

SGD=

+0.00

+1.26

.STI

0.06

-11.76

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.55

+7.12

.TWII

1.06

20.72

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.27

-0.70

.SETI

0.52

-5.44

(Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Pranav.AK@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823270; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AKPranav1))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.