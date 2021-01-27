EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine stocks silde over 1% on growth worries, Asia FX eye Fed comments

Asian stock markets: https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

Asian currencies flat to higher ahead of Fed statement

Philippines Q4 GDP on Thursday

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Philippine stock market fell more than 1% on Wednesday as weak export data raised concerns about the country's fragile economic recovery, while broader emerging Asian shares extended losses after a sharp drop a day earlier.

The region's currencies traded flat to slightly higher as investors eyed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments after the conclusion of a two-day policy meeting where analysts expect the Fed to retain its ultra-easy monetary policy stance.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC edged 0.2% higher, while the Indian rupee INR=IN and ringgit firmed MYR= 0.1% each.

Many emerging markets in Asia fell sharply on Tuesday as investors tempered hopes for the quick passage of more U.S. stimulus, which had boosted sentiment in recent weeks.

Philippine stocks .PSI fell 1.6% as underwhelming trade data weighed on sentiment one day before gross domestic product figures are released. Philippine exports dipped 0.2% in December and imports fell sharply, resulting in the widest monthly trade deficit since March.

"It is the clearest sign yet that the renewed COVID-19 restrictions and surging case numbers is having an immediate impact on already fragile domestic consumption," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior Asia-Pacific analyst with Oanda.

Nicholas Mapa, a senior ING economist for the Philippines expects the slow global recovery to limit exports into 2021, with imports remaining soft due to weak local demand.

Indian shares .NSEI also slid more than 1% as Amazon sought to block the sale of Future Group's $3.4 billion retail assets to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries RELI.NS. Markets were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.

In a grim milestone, Indonesia surpassed a million confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, while health experts believe the true spread of the virus in the country could be three times higher.

Shares in Jakarta .JKSE fell 0.6% and have so far lost more than 3% this week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia says new sovereign wealth fund attracts $10 bln commitment

** China's industrial profits extend growth in December amid brisk factory recovery

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0645 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.05

-0.40

.N225

0.31

4.34

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.04

+1.04

.SSEC

-0.13

2.64

India

INR=IN

+0.16

+0.34

.NSEI

-1.09

0.73

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.04

+0.04

.JKSE

-0.55

2.13

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.10

-0.57

.KLSE

0.80

-2.42

Philippines

PHP=

+0.00

-0.12

.PSI

-1.63

-3.87

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.19

-1.65

.KS11

-0.57

8.67

Singapore

SGD=

-0.02

-0.29

.STI

0.61

4.21

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.56

+1.82

.TWII

0.27

6.58

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.03

-0.03

.SETI

0.00

4.38

